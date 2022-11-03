Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy

The multi-hyphenate entertainer spoke to PEOPLE on Wednesday night about how therapy has helped her navigate stardom

By
and Scott Huver
Published on November 3, 2022 08:43 AM
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
Selena Gomez. Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is all about the benefits of therapy, and how she can help to make the world a better place by being in treatment.

The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate star and mental-health advocate, who has been open about her bipolar diagnosis in the past, is set to candidly share her triumphs and setbacks in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

"I have a very healthy relationship with my therapist, so let's start there," she told PEOPLE Wednesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Apple TV+ project, when asked how she views the world nowadays.

She continues, "I'm doing things with my Rare Impact Fund. I'm having these conversations, I'm meeting people."

"I went to the White House for the mental-health summit and … I'm wanting to be as proactive as I can," Gomez adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Poster for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (2022). Apple TV+

The Only Murders in the Building actress also explains that filming the new documentary, which features moments when she's in London, Paris and Kenya, was a form of therapy.

"All of the things I was experiencing in Kenya were truly life-changing and moving, and it really was something that I felt like I connected with," Gomez says. "And then going into London and Paris, it was really complicated to have those feelings and be in such a vain industry."

The documentary's director, Alek Keshishian, directed Selena in 2015 in her "Hands to Myself" music video, and has had a front-row seat to seeing the star evolve.

"She has really blossomed," he told reporters at the premiere. "She went from, I think, feeling the pressure of wanting to prove herself in that transition from child star to young adult artists. And I think there was a lot of pain involved in that transition. She's been through obviously very dark times, but now when I see her, she's better than I've ever seen her."

"I would always refer to Selena as the most reluctant pop star I've ever met," he continues, speaking with PEOPLE. "She is not interested at all in the trappings or the kind of extras you get by being a pop star. She's not interested in going to the hottest restaurant."

"She's not interested in dropping her name to get things. She likes to go to the local place in the Valley [that] she's always gone to," Keshishian adds.

All of which has helped the Selena + Chef star to recognize her own place in the scheme of things.

"Clearly I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else," Gomez says in the documentary. "Everything that I had gone through, it's gonna be there. I'm just making it my friend now … I know this is the beginning for me."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Recalls Her First Time Opening Up About Bipolar Diagnosis: 'It Gave Me Such Strength'
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez Says Her Viral Photos with Hailey Bieber Were 'Not a Big Deal'
Selena Gomez
See Selena Gomez Visit Her Childhood Friend in Touching Clip from 'My Mind and Me'
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Cancels 'Fallon' Appearance After Getting COVID, Says She's 'Resting and Feeling OK'
Selena Gomez 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Beginning for Me'
Jonah Hill Talks Being Vulnerable with His Mental Health Struggles in New Documentary, Stutz cred: Netflix
Jonah Hill Says His Mental Health and 'Life Has Gotten Immeasurably Better' as a Result of Therapy
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez to Release 'My Mind & Me' Documentary from Director of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare'
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa Shares She Has a 'Severe Case of Social Anxiety Disorder' in New Memoir
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez Slams 'Vile' Social Media Comments After Hailey Bieber Denies 'Stealing' Justin Bieber
LOS ANGELES, CA - December 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Andy Grammer visits the Young Hollywood Studio on December 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Mendez/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)
Andy Grammer Loves Therapy: 'People See Me as the Happy Guy' but 'We All Need Help in Some Ways'
Venus Williams
Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'
Serena Williams Opens Up About ‘Mental Fitness’ with Selena Gomez: ‘Learn to Shut Down'
Serena Williams Opens Up About 'Mental Fitness' with Selena Gomez: 'I Have Serious Boundaries'
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back