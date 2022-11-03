Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy

Selena Gomez is all about the benefits of therapy, and how she can help to make the world a better place by being in treatment.

The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate star and mental-health advocate, who has been open about her bipolar diagnosis in the past, is set to candidly share her triumphs and setbacks in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

"I have a very healthy relationship with my therapist, so let's start there," she told PEOPLE Wednesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Apple TV+ project, when asked how she views the world nowadays.

She continues, "I'm doing things with my Rare Impact Fund. I'm having these conversations, I'm meeting people."

"I went to the White House for the mental-health summit and … I'm wanting to be as proactive as I can," Gomez adds.

Poster for Selena Gomez : My Mind & Me (2022). Apple TV+

The Only Murders in the Building actress also explains that filming the new documentary, which features moments when she's in London, Paris and Kenya, was a form of therapy.

"All of the things I was experiencing in Kenya were truly life-changing and moving, and it really was something that I felt like I connected with," Gomez says. "And then going into London and Paris, it was really complicated to have those feelings and be in such a vain industry."

The documentary's director, Alek Keshishian, directed Selena in 2015 in her "Hands to Myself" music video, and has had a front-row seat to seeing the star evolve.

"She has really blossomed," he told reporters at the premiere. "She went from, I think, feeling the pressure of wanting to prove herself in that transition from child star to young adult artists. And I think there was a lot of pain involved in that transition. She's been through obviously very dark times, but now when I see her, she's better than I've ever seen her."

"I would always refer to Selena as the most reluctant pop star I've ever met," he continues, speaking with PEOPLE. "She is not interested at all in the trappings or the kind of extras you get by being a pop star. She's not interested in going to the hottest restaurant."

"She's not interested in dropping her name to get things. She likes to go to the local place in the Valley [that] she's always gone to," Keshishian adds.

All of which has helped the Selena + Chef star to recognize her own place in the scheme of things.

"Clearly I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else," Gomez says in the documentary. "Everything that I had gone through, it's gonna be there. I'm just making it my friend now … I know this is the beginning for me."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Friday on Apple TV+.