Selena Gomez is setting the record straight.

Amid the release of her newest album Rare and the celebrations surrounding her comeback, the 27-year-old pop star found herself sticking up for her ex Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey Baldwin and their mutual friend Madison Beer.

Over the weekend, Beer and Baldwin were spotted hanging out at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood at the same time that Gomez was having a dinner celebration there. The coincidental run-in had many fans taking sides and leaving nasty comments on Beer’s most recent Instagram post as several assumed it was done intentionally to put a dark cloud on Gomez’s celebration.

Beer, 20, had addressed the hateful words, telling the trolls that she would never intentionally try to upset Gomez, whom she “loves.”

“These rumors are getting insane.. I just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years… and that’s it?” she wrote in her own comments section. “How is that a crime? I love selena.. always have. (as y’all know.) and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? that is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. it was just a coincidence, you’re bullying me for no reason…”

Hailey Bieber and Madison Beer leaving the restaurant

After seeing the negative comments against Beer, Gomez took it upon herself to respond by leaving her own comment, telling her fans that she was “disappointed” by their actions.

“This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn’t intentional whatsoever,” the “Look At Her Now” singer wrote.

“I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this,” Gomez added. “I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue.”



On Friday, Gomez dropped her highly anticipated album Rare, which marked a new era of music for the singer. “I feel like I’ve kind of found my way a bit more. Every year I’m constantly growing, and this time I actually recognize it and appreciate it,” Gomez told PEOPLE.

Her first single off the album, the emotional ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” broke records upon its release. “I just want everything to be great, and I think that song represents where I’m at, which is I needed to find a better place for me,” she said.

When the song was first released, several fans recognized its reference to her relationship with Bieber.

At the time, Baldwin, who married Bieber in 2018, received hate after posting a screenshot of Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram Story when Gomez’s song premiered. Some of Gomez’s supporters assumed the post was in response to the star’s ballad.

Gomez stood up for Baldwin at the time, asking her fans to “be kind.”

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down,” Gomez said in an Instagram Live. “I will never, ever be by that, so please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.”

“Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart,” Gomez added. “My heart is only to release things that I feel — that are me, and that I’m proud of.”

Baldwin had also responded herself, reportedly commenting on the accusations that her post was a dig at Gomez with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram page. “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” Baldwin wrote, adding, “This is complete BS.”