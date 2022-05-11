Selena Gomez apologized to fans after saying she had "no idea" what she did wrong by sharing a video of her skincare routine

Selena Gomez Says She Had 'Zero Bad Intention' After Fans Accuse Her of Shading Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez is shutting down speculation that one of her recent TikTok videos was a thinly veiled dig at Hailey Bieber.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer, 29, defended herself on Tuesday after fans noticed that she shared a video showing off her makeup routine shortly after Bieber, 25, did the same.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," Gomez commented on her video, according to a fan screenshot.

The drama began after Bieber — who married Gomez's ex Justin Bieber in 2018 — posted a "get ready with me" video to TikTok, where she showed fans how she applies her makeup and does her hair.

Shortly after, Gomez shared a video to the platform that featured her doing her skincare routine to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."

While the Only Murders in the Building star's video made no mention of Bieber, some fans called out the timing of the video, and jumped to the conclusion that it was somehow mocking the model's video.

"Lol I know who she's referring to," one person wrote, while another added, "Wait.. is she trynna [sic] make fun of you know who"

Gomez, who will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 14, turned off comments on her video shortly after posting her apology.

While social media commenters have long stirred drama between the two women, both Gomez and Bieber have attempted to shut down rumors of ill will on multiple occasions.

In August, Bieber liked an Instagram post from Elle magazine that featured Gomez as its cover star, and in October 2019, Gomez seemed to allude to the drama in an Instagram Live that discussed her song "Look At Her Now."

"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down," she said. "I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please."

She added: "Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment… Please, for me, know that that's not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel — that are me, and that I'm proud of."

Last month, Bieber also appeared to address the situation in a TikTok that she said was made "for you guys in my comments every single time I post."