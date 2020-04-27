Selena Gomez 'Embarrassingly' Tries to Follow Workouts on YouTube While Social Distancing

Image zoom https://twitter.com/Beats1/status/1254800972209164288 Beats1/ Twitter

Selena Gomez is keeping busy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While following stay-at-home guidelines have limited her activities, the "Boyfriend" singer, 27, said she's finding "that routine and structure help" pass the time. Speaking with Beats 1's Zane Lowe on Apple Music recently, Gomez described her new normal, which includes working on more new music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'll go into a little bit of like two days watching a lot of stuff, and then I'll realize I definitely need to, like, do something. So currently I'm actually building this little studio situation and I'm doing it with the people that have been in my house," she said.

"I'm creating a little station where I'm going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends and we're going to try to make some music, which I'm so excited about," said Gomez, who released her third solo album, Rare, in January.

RELATED: Meet Daisy! Selena Gomez Introduces Cute Puppy She Is Fostering While Social Distancing to Fans

Aside from her professional day-to-day, the star has been staying active, including trying her hand at indoor workouts.

"I do a lot of walks because that's all I feel like I can do," Gomez said. "I do weights inside the house, definitely embarrassingly watch the YouTube videos where I'm trying to do what the woman is telling me to do, but she looks so glamorous doing it."

Along with working out and making music, Gomez said listening to some of her favorite artists has been helping.

RELATED: Tired of TV? PEOPLE's Favorite Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks to Enjoy Listening to While Social Distancing

Sharing at 'At Home With' Apple Music playlist, the Rare Beauty mogul recommended songs from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Julia Michaels and H.E.R.

"I guess this quarantine has given me time to just listen to all kinds of music," she said. "This was more last minute, but as I was going through it, I realized that it does kinda have a reoccurring theme. There's so much storytelling in each of these songs. I sat back and I was like, 'That's so interesting,' because I have these pivotal songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me to then listen to other types of music. It's about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain, and then there are just some party songs that just make me feel like I'm a kid again."