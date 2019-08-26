Two Texas Queens! Selena Gomez Has a Girls' Night at Kacey Musgraves' Sold-Out Tour Stop in L.A.

It was definitely not a lonely weekend for Selena Gomez.

On Sunday night, the singer headed to the Greek Theatre with a group of girlfriends for Kacey Musgraves‘ sold-out show in Los Angeles.

Looking cute and casual in a blue and white summer dress, Gomez, 27, sang, danced and cheered as the Grammy winner, 31, sang a range of hits, including “Butterflies,” “Wonder Woman,” “Follow Your Arrow,” and a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

At one point, the group had light-up cowboy hats from Musgraves’ tour merch line delivered to their seats. The star and her pals stayed until the very end, when the country singer surprised the audience with drag queens during her performance of “High Horse.”

Kacey Musgraves and Selena Gomez

After the show, Gomez and Musgraves — both Texas natives — were all smiles as they posed together backstage. “You should’ve seen how hard we fangirled,” Gomez’s friend Courtney Lopez captioned a group snap on Instagram. In her own post, Gomez added,”All kinds of magic ✨🌈 thank you, @spaceykacey, for your heart, your insane humor and your words. We laughed, cried and danced. 💕”

Last month, Musgraves announced she was adding five dates to her already massive Oh, What a World: Tour II. In October, the star will perform at Dallas’ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory before heading to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall for two shows on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

Earlier this year, the singer picked up multiple awards, including album of the year, at the Grammys with her third studio album Golden Hour.

“This past week has been pretty f—ing awesome,” she told another sold-out audience at Los Angeles’ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel days after the Grammys. “This album has made such a giant impact on my life, and it really is because of every single person in this room, so thank you very much!”