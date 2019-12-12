Selena Gomez Shares the Sweet Advice She Gave Her Little Sister Before Her First Red Carpet

Selena Gomez is the best big sister!

Just over a month after the 27-year-old singer brought her little sister, Gracie Teefey, to the red carpet premiere of Frozen 2, Gomez opened up about taking the 6-year-old to her first red carpet event.

“Honestly, it was the coolest feeling,” Gomez told Nick Grimshaw in a recent interview on BBC One’s music show Sounds. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite carpet I have ever done.'”

“Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do… to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now,” the star added. “She’s all about the dresses, and the glitter.”

Gomez also shared the sweet advice she gave Gracie ahead of the carpet.

“I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately.’ And she’s like, ‘K,’ and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers,” Gomez said, joking, “I’m standing there, and I’m like, ‘Gracie, get me in the picture too.'”

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer added, “She was just living her life. She had the best time, it was like Disneyland.”

The sisters joined other celebrities on the carpet for the Frozen 2 premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, last month, stepping out on the red carpet in matching wintery princess outfits and walking hand-in-hand.

Gomez wore her long brown hair in loose braids, similar to the way Princess Anna wears her hair in the animated film. Meanwhile, Gracie kept her blonde tresses worn down her back. The sisters wore matching Marc Jacobs looks which featured white prairie dresses with bell sleeves, printed with small blue flowers.

The matching dresses were styled with dark gray sequined cloaks that were lined with feathers around the neck, fitting with the magical winter wonderland setting of the movie.

The sister outing was just the most recent example of Gomez acting as a role model for her little sister.

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” she wrote on Instagram in 2017. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Gomez and Gracie were joined on the red carpet by Frozen 2‘s biggest stars, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown.