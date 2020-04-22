Watch Selena Gomez Fumble a Frog in Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Boyfriend' Music Video

Selena Gomez made a slimy new friend on the set of her latest music video.

On Tuesday, the singer, 27, released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Boyfriend,” which she debuted earlier this month as a new addition on a deluxe version of her album Rare. In the music video, Gomez dabbles in love potions, routinely fruitless dating — and smooches a few frogs along the way.

“I can’t wait for the frog!” an excited Gomez says before filming her closeup with her amphibian scene partner. Nervously holding the toad in the palm of her hands, she then screams as the animal leaps to the ground.

“Did I hurt her?” Gomez asks, quickly reassured by the frog’s handler that she’s “fine.” “Are you sure?”

The “Hands to Myself” singer clarified at one point that she wasn’t going to actually kiss the animal on set, instead puckering up a few inches away from the onlooking toad.

“It was so cool,” Gomez tells the crew as she wipes her hands clean after getting the necessary takes. “I’ve never held a toad, and I think it’s like people are so scared of them because of the texture, but they’re actually so sweet!”

She added of her tiny costar: “Now I connected with her — I got to stare at her in the eye. I want a toad!”

In the catchy new song, Gomez sings that she wants a boyfriend but she keeps “hitting dead ends,” asking whether there are “any good ones left.” Before turning her potential suitors into frogs in the music video, she sits through a series of dates.

Shooting the first dates proved to be almost like the real thing for Gomez, who joked that she felt like she was “on The Bachelorette” while acting out the one-on-one scenes.

“It actually feels like dating,” she says at one point, as her beauty team gets her hair and makeup ready for the next sequence. “I was so engaged in what he was saying that I kept messing up the lyrics, because I was talking to him.”

The steamy song comes months after the star revealed that she has been “super, super single” for two years. “I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story in October, squashing dating rumors after she was spotted out with ex Samuel Krost. “I’m on God’s timing not mine.”

In an interview with the Zach Sang Show at the time, Gomez said she was looking forward to a more mature connection with a significant other.

“I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication,” she said. “When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you. … I’m chillin’ right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.”

The singer added that she was content with the single life for the moment.

“I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like: ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good,” she said. “It feels awesome.”

The deluxe edition of Rare is now available wherever you stream music.