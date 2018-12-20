Selena Gomez 'Feeling Much Better' After Enjoying Post-Treatment Hike and Snow Trip: Source

After leaving treatment, Selena Gomez returned home from her snowy vacation with friends for some more nature activities.

On Wednesday, the singer, 26, was photographed for the first time in more than two months during a hike in Malibu, California, with friends. Dressed in a white sports bra, black leggings and color coordinated cap, Gomez, who sought treatment in October after suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital, was seen smiling and laughing during her workout. She later stepped out for dinner that night.

“Selena looks amazing. Since finishing her treatment, she is surrounding herself with friends,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “She seems very happy.”

Gomez’s reemergence comes a day after fans got the first glimpse of the Disney Channel alum following her treatment.

On Tuesday, her friends Connar Franklin and actress Bailee Madison posted a series of photos from a snowy vacation in Big Bear, California, featuring Gomez looking happy and healthy.

“Selena’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

The actress was hospitalized twice in October, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack and subsequently headed to a treatment center on the East Coast. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” the source previously told PEOPLE.

Gomez chose to undergo dialectical behavior therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns.

The therapy came following news that Gomez underwent a kidney transplant last year because of her ongoing battle with lupus.

Gomez has been open about her battle with lupus for several years, and first revealed in 2015 that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease. Lupus causes the immune system to attack its own organs and tissues and can affect the whole body.

She has also been candid about struggling with depression and anxiety and revealed earlier this year she is continuing to focus on her mental and physical health.