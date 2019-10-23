'Set Fire to My Purpose': See Why Fans Are Convinced Selena Gomez's New Song Is About Justin Bieber

When Selena Gomez dropped her scorching new ballad “Lose You to Love Me” at midnight on Tuesday night, fans immediately went into overdrive on social media.

In revealing lyrics, the 27-year-old singer details a toxic relationship — and how she’s standing stronger than ever after coming out the other side.

While Gomez hasn’t revealed the specific inspiration for her new track, fans are convinced it was written about her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2011

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn / You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours,” she sings on one verse, seemingly referencing his 2015 album Purpose.

Then in a later verse, Gomez gets even more specific, singing: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

After the song dropped, one fan wrote, “SELENA GOMEZ CALLING OUT JUSTIN BIEBER. YAS QUEEN. No one can change my mind. #SelenaGomez.”

“Listened to Selena Gomez’ new song and I’m a fan! It’s sad hearing her say “In two months you replaced us “. I can literally feel her pain and how hurt she was that Justin Bieber got together with Hailey so fast. 😪 #LoseYouToLoveMe,” another wrote.

Another fan wrote, “PSA: Y’ALL. SELENA GOMEZ HAS NEVER LOOKED OR BEEN BETTER & SHE’S DOING IT WITH A SONG 100% ABOUT JUSTIN BIEBER. ‘In two months you replaced us like it was easy.’ I love it so much. She’s back.”

One Twitter user tried interpreting some of her lyrics, writing, “selena gomez had to lose justin bieber to love herself, is that it? #LoseYouToLoveMe.”

And another person was certain that the lyrics were all about Bieber: “if selena’s song didn’t scream justin bieber to you idk what to tell you.”

Read some more reactions to “Lose You to Love Me” below.

After calling it quits again with Bieber, 25, in March 2018, the “Sorry” singer moved on quickly — and publicly — with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, proposing to the model just months later.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” says Gomez — who co-wrote the track — in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

“I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she added.

Over the last year, Gomez has been posting videos and photos from the studio on her social media accounts, hinting at a follow-up to her last solo album, Revival, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans earlier this year. “The album is coming very soon.”