Selena Gomez's Battle: She'll Face Depression and Anxiety for the 'Rest of Her Life' Says Source

Selena Gomez‘s decision to seek treatment following an emotional breakdown had fans scrambling to determine the cause of her stress. While many have speculated that ex Justin Bieber‘s recent marriage to Hailey Baldwin could have been the tipping point, a source close to the “”Back to You” singer maintains that was one of many factors — both emotional and physical.

“It’s been a combination of things affecting her emotional health,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She has certain triggers and is also a very sensitive person which is why she cuts herself off from social media. The negativity and hate she gets affects her more deeply than most celebrities because she takes everything to heart.”

In a Sept. 23 Instagram post, Gomez, 26, told fans that she would be “taking a social media break” as an act of self care.

The source does allow that Bieber — who was spotted crying in his car on Thursday — and Baldwin’s headline-grabbing love has made matters difficult for the star as she grappled with health woes stemming from her battle with lupus and resultant kidney transplant in the spring of 2017.

“Yes, having Justin’s relationship everywhere isn’t easy, but she’s also been dealing with other stressful situations and being back in the hospital was really difficult and brought back tough memories,” says the insider. “It’s not fair to say this caused it or that caused it because depression and anxiety is so layered. She knows it’s something she will be facing for the rest of her life, but she’s committed to tackling her issues head on.”

Gomez was hospitalized twice within the last few weeks, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a second source previously told PEOPLE.

“She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

The singer is undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns, the second source says.