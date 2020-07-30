Selena Gomez Explains to Fans Why She's Been Absent on Social Media

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory," the pop singer said

Selena Gomez is back on social media.

The 28-year-old singer posted a minute-long video to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing an update with her fans on why she's been taking some time away from her social platforms.

"I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much," she began. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you."

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me and I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority," she added before she went on to tell fans that she will start posting again soon.

"But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon," she concluded.

Gomez recently celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month and marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a shot featuring a trio of polaroids, the photos showed her posing in a gold dress in front of giant pink balloons that spelled out "Happy Birthday Selena" as well as a picture of her making a wish before blowing out the candles on her colorful birthday cake.

"Left my phone for most of yesterday to be present in the moment, but have been reading all of your posts today," she began her caption. "Just wanted to say thank you for every single message- I feel so much love from y’all 🥰 I love you guys so much and here’s to 28 💘"

On Wednesday, Gomez made a return to her official Twitter account, addressing her fans directly and sharing a sentimental post, writing, "Missing you guys a lot today," alongside a set of photos.

Prior to her recent Instagram message, Gomez was amongst a group of celebrities who handed over their Instagram handles to Black community leaders amid the Black Lives Matter movement in an effort to educate viewers about important and timely issues in the fight against systemic racism.

The "Good For You" songstress turned her account over to people including actor and activist Kendrick Sampson, civil rights activist and author Ruby Bridges, and Alicia Garza, one of the co-creators of Black Lives Matter.

In a lengthy post, Gomez thanked a total of 12 individuals for their time before she urged her 180 million followers to continue educating themselves and vote. All of their conversations remain available to view on Gomez's Instagram Story highlights.

"I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly," she began. "I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not."

"We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist," she continued. "There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over."