Selena Gomez Gets Emotional When Asked What Song 'Reminds' Her of 'Being in Love'

Selena Gomez has a hard time relating to love songs.

On Friday, the “Look At Her Now” singer, 27, participated in a new segment from Capital FM in which celebrity guests are asked personal questions as they gaze into a mirror. When tasked with naming a “song that reminds you of being in love,” Gomez appeared stumped, unable to answer.

“I don’t know if I have one,” she said after a pause. “Yeah, I don’t think I have one.”

Gomez — who dropped a new album earlier this month titled Rare, complete with a score of emotionally revealing lyrics — was also asked to define the biggest goal of her career.

“My ultimate dream is that I am able to save people’s lives through something, whether it’s a song, music or it’s me just speaking about the troubles and the trials and tribulations that I have gone through,” she said. “That would be my goal.”

Gomez added: “I’d rather be remembered as someone who has helped … that I could be a voice for others who maybe don’t know what’s going on or what they’re feeling.”

At the end of the segment, Gomez was asked to describe what she sees when she looks into her reflection, to which she said, “I’m still working on what I see in the mirror, I suppose.”

And the star has been working on her self-image for a while now by seeking help through therapy, she said in a candid interview with WSJ Magazine earlier this month.

“I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she said. “My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.”

She added: “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

Gomez — who has previously been romantically linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd — described herself in October as having been “super, super single for two years.”

“I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication,” she told the Zach Sang Show at the time. “When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you. … I’m chillin’ right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.”

Gomez also revealed that she’s happy where she is right now and isn’t actively searching for love.

“I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own,” she said. “It sucked for the first year, I was like: ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good; it feels awesome.”