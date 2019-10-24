Selena Gomez Surprises Fans with Empowering Anthem 'Look at Her Now,' Says She 'Dodged a Bullet'

Selena Gomez‘s fans have been clamoring for new music, and the singer is fully delivering.

One day after releasing her vulnerable new ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” the 27-year-old entertainer surprised her Selenators by dropping another song and an accompanying music video at midnight.

Titled “Look At Her Now,” the up-tempo track tells a story of a breakup — presumably her own.

“They fell in love one summer/A little too wild for each other/Shiny till it wasn’t/Feels good till it doesn’t,” Gomez croons while dancing in vinyl ensemble accompanied by a number of background dancers.

The star then changes into a sequin mini dress.

“It was her first real lover/His too till he had another/Oh God when she found out/Trust levels went way down,” Gomez sings.

She then dusts off the romance singing, “Of course she was sad/But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet.”

“Took a few years/To soak up the tears/But look at her now/Watch her go,” Gomez croons.

Gomez then appears to directly address her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber singing, “Fast nights that got him/That new life was his problem.”

After Gomez released “Lose You to Love Me,” the star received praise from both loved ones (including BFF Taylor Swift!) and her fans for her bravery.

In several verses, she seemingly alludes to Bieber. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” she sings on the emotional song, possibly referencing his 2015 album Purpose.

Then in a later verse, the Gomez sings: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.” After calling it quits again with Bieber in March 2018, the “Sorry” singer moved on quickly — and publicly — with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, proposing to the model just months later.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” says Gomez — who co-wrote the track — in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

“I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she added.

Over the last year, Gomez has been posting videos and photos from the studio on her social media accounts, hinting at a follow-up to her last solo album, Revival, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans earlier this year. “The album is coming very soon.”