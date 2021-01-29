"Baila Conmigo" is the Latina queen's second single in Spanish after the release of "De Una Vez" on Jan. 14

Selena Gomez Wants You to Dance with Her on New Spanish Song as She Announces EP Revelación

Things are better en español!

On Friday, Selena Gomez dropped her second Spanish single, the flirty "Baila Conmigo" (or "Dance with Me" in Spanish) featuring Rauw Alejandro — and she's gearing up to drop an EP in Spanish!

"Por eso, baila, baila, baila conmigo / Baila, baila, que yo tе sigo / Bésame solo una vez / Así tengo un motivo pa' volvеrte a ver," she sings in the chorus. (In English, "That's why, dance, dance, dance with me / dance, dance and I'll follow you / Kiss me, just once / so I have a reason to see you again.")

Following the release of "Baila Conmigo" — which comes just two weeks after dropping laidback "De Una Vez" — Gomez, 28, announced that she'll be releasing an EP titled Revelación (or Revelation in Spanish.)

"With 'Baila Conmigo,' I want to get everyone dancing," Gomez said in a press release. "The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."

Produced by Tainy, 31, the mastermind behind most reggaetón hits, the track serves as a welcome contrast to her 2020 album Rare.

It was a really interesting song for me to work on with Selena since it fuses an authentic reggaeton sound with elements like the plucked electric guitar that lean more pop," he said in the release. "Rauw's melodies captured that essence and complemented Selena's very well. I'm excited for this one!"

Before dropping "De Una Vez," the singer opened up to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about making music in Spanish, something she's "wanted to do for 10 years" and she is "so, so proud of [her] heritage."

"I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" she said.

The artist also admitted that she thinks she "sing[s] better in Spanish."