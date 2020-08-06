"I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor, we both wanted to do that," the singer and actress reveals

Selena Gomez Says She Dreams of Collaborating with Close Friend Taylor Swift: 'We're Family'

A Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift collaboration? It could happen.

While making an appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking streaming talk show on Wednesday, Gomez, 28, spoke about potentially working on a song with her 30-year-old BFF.

"I've always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor,” Gomez shared. "We both wanted to do that."

According to the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress, there's always a possibility that a collaboration could happen between the two, as she and Swift have stayed in touch and remained close friends over the years.

"It just feels like we're family, I've known her for 13 or 14 years now," she added. "She's been my best friend, [and] we've talked about it, for sure."

During her virtual chat, Gomez also confirmed she is working on a new album, not even a year after her third studio album, Rare, came out in January.

When asked about her latest LP, Gomez revealed, "It's funny because I already feel like I've been working on the new album so I'm not in that headspace as much."

"But I'm so proud of what we did," she said before adding, "Oh no, I'm not sure if I was supposed to say that."

A few weeks ago, Gomez endorsed Swift's latest album, Folklore, as she wrote on her Instagram Story, "She's done it again," before tagging her fellow musician friend.

Image zoom Selena Gomez (L) & Taylor Swift (R) Jason Merritt/Getty

The duo spoke about their friendship earlier this year through a chat with the Wall Street Journal, where Gomez said the pair "both went through s--- at the same time."

"[Taylor] taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age," Gomez told the publication. "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something."

She added: "Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

"There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift told WSJ. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."