Selena Gomez Was 'Never' Asked to Appear in Drake's 'Popstar' Music Video Alongside Ex Justin Bieber

Despite social media buzz, a source close to Selena Gomez tells PEOPLE the singer wasn't approached and "never" planned to appear in Drake's latest music video

One day after Justin Bieber made waves by lip syncing Selena Gomez's name in Drake's "Popstar" music video, a source close to the "Ice Cream" singer tells PEOPLE rumors she was set to make a cameo alongside her ex are false.

"Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video," says the source.

Fans have been buzzing about the rumors after a businessman named Shazir Mucklai sent out a press release claiming he told Gomez, 28, to make an appearance in Drake's latest project to thaw any alleged tension between the exes.

Earlier this week, Mucklai also claimed he was partnering with Gomez and Sephora on her makeup line Rare Beauty. However, the source close to Gomez says Mucklai is not affiliated with the star or her brand.

In Drake's eight minute-long video, 26-year-old Bieber — who had an on-and-off relationship with Gomez for years — wakes up after a house party and gives a shout-out to his ex while standing in for the rapper.

"Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl," he lip syncs over Drake's lyrics.