Selena Gomez Reveals She Doesn't Have Instagram on Her Phone: 'It Would Make Me Depressed'

Image zoom Selena Gomez LIVE with Kelly and Ryan/YouTube

Selena Gomez might have millions of Instagram followers, but she keeps the app off of her own phone.

Speaking with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the pop star revealed that she keeps her Instagram account on someone else’s phone and only logs in periodically.

“I used to a lot, but I think it’s just become really unhealthy, I think personally, for young people including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in, and it was affecting me,” Gomez, 26, told Ripa, 48, and Seacrest, 44, after they asked if she interacts with her 152 million followers online.

“It would make me depressed,” the “Back to You” singer continued. “It would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently, and all kinds of stuff.”

“So I actually don’t have it on my phone,” she explained. “I have it on someone else’s phone and when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then.”

The Dead Don’t Die star has previously been candid about her boundaries with social media.

“It is not that healthy to be on [social media] all the time,” she said on Coach’s Dream It Real podcast in April.

RELATED: Why Selena Gomez Is a ‘Believer’ in Therapy — and Thinks Social Media Breaks Are ‘Really Important’

“I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot,” she added. “Taking breaks is really important. Just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways.”

In May, she said that social media is a danger to her generation.

“I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible,” she told Variety at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Theo Wargo/Getty Images

RELATED: Selena Gomez Explains Why She ‘Doesn’t Do a Lot of Pointless Pictures’ on Social Media

“It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are,” she said. “They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

Speaking about Instagram specifically, Gomez said that she’s “grateful” to have it as a platform, but doesn’t “do a lot of pointless pictures.”

“For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me,” she said. “I’ll see these young girls at meet-and-greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”