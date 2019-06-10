Selena Gomez Deletes the Last Photo of Justin Bieber, a Birthday Shoutout, from Her Instagram

Selena Gomez made some adjustments to her Instagram account this weekend.

Gomez, 26, deleted the last photo from her Instagram that had to do with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber. Uploaded last year, the post had been in honor of Bieber’s birthday, originally shared on March 1, 2018.

“March 1, 1994 someone I knew that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she wrote in the caption. The photo featured Gomez lounging with a Polaroid photo of Bieber balancing on her nose.

Gomez and Bieber, 25, famously dated on and off from 2009 to 2017 and were spotted together again last year riding bikes and attending church after the “Back to You” singer broke up with The Weeknd. Gomez also attended Bieber’s dad’s wedding in Jamaica in February, 2018.

A few months later, though, Bieber was reunited with model Hailey Baldwin, and the two were engaged by July 2018.

“They haven’t spoken in months. She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year,” a source told PEOPLE last July after Bieber and Baldwin got engaged, adding. “It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin.”

“She hasn’t been thinking about Justin. She’s in a great place and is very happy,” the source added.

“Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage,” another insider said at the time.

Last October, a source told PEOPLE that despite moving in different directions, “Justin will always care about Selena.”

“It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well,” the source said after Bieber was seen crying following news that Gomez was hospitalized. “They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

The removal of the photo comes after Gomez opened up about how social media affects her mental health.

“It is not that healthy to be on [social media] all the time,” she said on Coach’s Dream It Real podcast in April.

“I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot,” she said. “Taking breaks is really important. Just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways.”