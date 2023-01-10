Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd

Selena Gomez has had several high-profile relationships over the years.

As a young Disney star, Gomez made headlines for her sweet relationship with teen heartthrob Nick Jonas. Following their split, the Same Old Love singer went on to date Justin Bieber on and off over the course of the next eight years until their romance eventually ended for good in 2018. Gomez was then linked to fellow stars like Zedd, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd over the next few years.

Looking back on her past romances in June 2021, the multi-hyphenate star opened up to Vogue Australia about how many of her relationship experiences have been negative, and how the feeling of not being good enough inspired the name of her beauty line and 2020 album, Rare.

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," she shared, adding, "I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."

Although Gomez is in no rush to find love now, acknowledging that relationships are "a lot of work," she knows what she's looking for in the future — and what she'd do differently.

"I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas," she said.

The singer continued, "But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever."

Though the Only Murders in the Building star confirmed she's currently single in May 2022, she shared a funny moment on TikTok in July that proved even A-listers aren't immune from relatives probing about their love life. In the clip, Gomez began applying lip liner as her Nana asked, "So how did you end it with that guy?"

Despite being clearly caught off guard by the question, Gomez played it cool in front of the camera, replying, "Uhh, I'll tell you in a second" before bursting out with laughter. It wasn't the first time the "Lose You to Love Me" singer had poked fun at her dating life — while hosting Saturday Night Live a few months earlier, Gomez joked that she was single and had "heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

"I just want to put it out into the universe that I'm manifesting love," she quipped. "I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone."

From her long-term relationships to her shorter flings, here's a look back at Selena Gomez's dating history.

Nick Jonas

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Gomez was first linked to Nick Jonas in 2008, after previously meeting through their shared Disney Channel connection. Early that year, Gomez was spotted skateboarding wearing Jonas' Elvis Costello t-shirt and in March, she was seen spending time with all three Jonas Brothers at the Disney Channel Games. Although Gomez and Jonas didn't confirm their romance right away, rumors peaked when Gomez appeared in Jonas' "Burnin' Up" music video that June.

Shortly after Rolling Stone published a photo of the pair looking cozy backstage, reps for the Jonas Brothers maintained that the pair were "just friends." Meanwhile, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Gomez and Jonas had already been "dating for months."

Over the next few months, Gomez and Jonas were spotted together on several occasions, including a basketball game in Los Angeles and a concert at The Roxy. Despite their appearances together, Gomez declined to confirm their romance that October.

"I've gotten really close to the entire Jonas family this past year," she shared. "Nick and I are getting to know each other, but we're not confirming anything."

While the couple split in 2009, it wasn't long before they rekindled their romance. In early 2010, rumors surfaced that the pair were back on after being spotted together that February. That same month, Gomez and Jonas were seen on a dinner date and a golf outing. At the time, Jonas said the pair planned to keep things private.

"I think when it comes to that I try to keep it a bit to myself and keep it a bit private. We always try to find time to go out and hang out with people we enjoy spending time with and as far as that future of that relationship goes I will keep that to myself for right now," Jonas shared.

Their relationship didn't last much longer though, with a source telling PEOPLE in March that "they were an item, but they are no longer together." Despite their split, the duo remained friends and were spotted hanging out in 2015. When Gomez was asked about their previous relationship shortly after, she called it "puppy love."

"We were babies! We actually caught up the other day, and it's really fun to be able to do that. That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He's lovely. I do have a love for him for sure," Gomez shared.

Gomez later joked that while the relationship didn't last, she did gain one of the most important friendships in her life — Taylor Swift. In fact, in 2018, Jonas reflected on a double date at Central Park between himself, Gomez, Swift and her then-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

"We were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship … I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, 'It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.' So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves," Jonas shared.

Taylor Lautner

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Following Gomez's first split from Jonas, she was briefly linked to Taylor Lautner in April 2009. The duo met while they were both in Canada working on projects and Gomez was staying at the same hotel as Lautner's Twilight costar Kristen Stewart. After bumping into each other several times, they began hanging out and were spotted grabbing dinner together with friends. On another occasion, they were seen getting cozy at a movie theater, where an onlooker told PEOPLE they were acting like a couple.

"They were cuddling throughout the movie and sat very close together," the observer said. "[They were] definitely acting like they were boyfriend and girlfriend."

Meanwhile, a source also told PEOPLE that things weren't quite a romance yet and they were just friends at the time. Their relationship didn't appear to extend beyond their time filming in Canada, as the duo were only spotted one other time once arriving back in Los Angeles. Looking back later that year, Gomez says the whole thing was taken "too far" by the media.

"Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel," she explained to Seventeen. "He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting. We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us."

Justin Bieber

JB Lacroix/WireImage

In early 2009, Gomez was introduced to Justin Bieber when his manager Scooter Braun reached out to Gomez's mother — not long after Bieber had declared Gomez his celebrity crush. The pair developed a friendship and on New Years' Eve of that year, Bieber serenaded Gomez on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. In February, Gomez gushed about Bieber, telling MTV News that he was like a little brother to her.

"I feel like a big sister now, 'cause I want to protect him. So I'm always very cautious with him, but he is so talented and he's so sweet, so that just started us wanting to work together. Now he's just become one of my good friends," Gomez said.

Things took a romantic turn for the duo towards the end of 2010 when they were spotted leaving an IHOP together, arm-in-arm. Gomez denied relationship rumors, but it wasn't long before things between the couple were official. Gomez and Bieber headed to St. Lucia to ring in 2011, with photos surfacing of the pair kissing on a yacht. By February, the couple had made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Despite hitting the red carpet, the duo waited until May to confirm they were a couple, with Gomez explaining she didn't want to have to "hide" her love life. Not long after going public, Gomez and Bieber started to show more PDA, even sharing a kiss at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. In September, Bieber rented out the Staples Center (since renamed the Crypto.com Arena) for a private movie night with Gomez.

Over the next year, the couple were spotted out and about together and stepped out for several red carpets. But in November 2012, the couple called it quits after nearly two years together.

"She broke up with him about a week ago," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "With them being apart so much it got complicated. She had some trust issues. It's not easy, but the relationship needed to end."

Their split was short-lived, though, as, in April 2013, the duo sparked reconciliation rumors when Bieber posted throwback photos with Gomez. The actress was even spotted at one of Bieber's concerts in Norway. It seemingly began a long period of on-and-off dating for the duo. That December, Bieber confirmed that the pair was off.

"[The breakup] affected us, especially when we are in front of so many people," Bieber said in an interview, revealing that his song "All That Matters" was written while working through the breakup. "It's such a public thing. It's just hard for the both of us. But you know, she's a great woman. I love her [to] this day."

In August 2014, Gomez and Bieber were back on, sharing photos on social media, but by November, they were off once again. At the time, Gomez confirmed her song "The Heart Wants What It Wants" was about Bieber and she would always care about him, even if they weren't together.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Looking back on the relationship in September 2015, Bieber got candid about the ups and downs of their romance, calling it a "marriage kind of thing." He revealed that they even lived together for a time, which he admitted was "just too much at that age." While he added that they were "so in love," the low points had been extremely dramatic.

"When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other. Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it's this fairy tale," Bieber told Complex.

Things took another dramatic turn a couple of months later, when Bieber was spotted serenading Gomez at a Beverly Hills hotel bar with two romantic ballads: The Temptations' "My Girl" and his own hit, "Sorry." But just a month after that, Bieber shared photos kissing his now-wife Hailey Bieber during a New Year's trip to St. Barts. Gomez declined to talk about Bieber in several interviews in early 2016.

"Honestly, what I would love to be printed is that I am so beyond done with talking about that, and him," Gomez said in a Rolling Stone interview.

But just two months after the interview was published, the duo were spotted together again and Bieber was back to posting romantic throwbacks of the pair on Instagram. Things had cooled off again by May 2016 when Gomez crumpled up a fan's sign that read "Marry Justin Please." Later that summer, Bieber began dating Sofia Richie, to much backlash from fans — as well as Gomez. After Bieber threatened to make his Instagram account private if the hate against Richie didn't stop, Gomez weighed in.

"If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol - It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did," Gomez wrote on Instagram, sparking a heated online spat between the two, with Gomez suggesting that Bieber "cheated multiple times."

Gomez and Bieber didn't interact for over a year while both dating other people. But in October 2017, they sparked reconciliation rumors once again — for what would be the final time. The pair were spotted going to church and grabbing breakfast and were later seen riding bikes together. The couple lasted through early 2018, celebrating both Valentine's Day and Bieber's birthday together. They even attended the wedding of Bieber's father together and in March, Gomez made things Instagram official. But just days after going public, things took a turn for the couple and they split for the final time.

Looking back on the relationship a year later, Gomez admitted that she felt that she was a "victim to certain abuse" while dating Bieber. But moving on, she said she had "found the strength in it." Gomez also revealed "Lose You to Love Me" had been written about the relationship and was helpful in getting closure.

"It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over," she explained on NPR. "And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

Zedd

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In early 2015, Gomez began working on new music with producer Zedd (born Anton Zaslavski) — and dating rumors soon followed. After the duo were photographed leaving a Golden Globes party hand-in-hand, Gomez shared an Instagram post dedicated to her rumored beau. Gomez captioned the studio selfie, "missing la and this punk, just a little tonight." In turn, Zedd also shared a screenshot of video chatting with Gomez, captioning the photo of the star laughing in bed, "Oh hi derrling."

By the end of January, the couple had been spotted together several times and Zedd even took a trip to Atlanta to visit Gomez while she was filming The Fundamentals of Caregiving. She later posted a group photo, where Zedd could be seen with his arms wrapped around her, and a video from a bowling date.

While the duo didn't confirm their romance at the time, their mutual friend Diplo poked some fun at the rumored couple. He jokingly warned Gomez to "watch out," posting a photo cozying up to Zedd.

In February, the duo's first collaboration was released, titled "I Want You to Know." Zedd was even featured in the music video, as the duo caught glimpses of one another in a packed nightclub. Following the song's release, Gomez spoke out about her relationship with Zedd for the first time, although she didn't reveal if they were officially dating.

"He's this cute little German, and he's got really beautiful eyes, and he's very sweet and funny," Gomez said in an interview with Radio Disney. "I respect his vision because he has a way of knowing how important his role is as an EDM artist, and he doesn't spend most of his time traveling the world DJing. He's great, and very talented. He and I met when we were recording using the same building and he needed to use my bathroom. We ended up talking, sharing music and it happened organically."

Things ultimately fizzled out for the pair. Looking back on the relationship just a few months later, Gomez had nothing but nice things to say.

"I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice," Gomez said.

Zedd later shared his own thoughts about their relationship, admitting that the media attention surrounding them was difficult to deal with at times.

"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. I kind of knew what I was getting myself into," he explained to Billboard. "She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

Niall Horan

Cooper Neill/Getty

In November 2015, Gomez was briefly linked to One Direction singer Niall Horan after being friends for years. The pair sparked rumors when Gomez was spotted grabbing dinner with Horan and a group of pals in Malibu following the American Music Awards. At the time, sources said the duo were just friends but a little over a week later, Gomez and Horan were reportedly spotted showing some PDA while attending Jenna Dewan's 35th birthday bash.

Gomez and Horan continued to be spotted out throughout December and Gomez fanned the flames by liking photos of Horan on Instagram. But despite their date nights, Gomez maintained that the pair were just friends.

"Oh my god! No. I love him, I always have. He's amazing," Gomez said about the rumors.

Samuel Krost

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Around the same time Gomez was linked with Horan, she was also spotted out with sales and merchandising executive Samuel Krost, a close friend of Gigi Hadid. After being photographed together in New York City in November 2015, they were seen again in early 2016 while vacationing with a group of friends. Later in January, Gomez was snapped holding hands with Krost as they left a dinner date at the SLS Hotel. An onlooker told PEOPLE that the duo "seemed super happy together."

"They came with a group of people, but they were only paying attention to each other," the source said, adding the two were spotted dancing together. "She was smiling all night."

Just a few nights later, Gomez and Kroft were spotted again, this time during a Nobu dinner date with another pal. Despite being seen together several times, Gomez maintained that she was single while celebrating Valentine's Day just a few weeks later.

The pair appeared to go their separate ways for the time being but were linked again in 2019 — although Gomez quickly shut down dating rumors.

Charlie Puth

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In March 2016, Gomez was rumored to be dating her "We Don't Talk Anymore" collaborator Charlie Puth, who later claimed that the duo had a short-lived romance.

"I don't kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes. And that's what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful," Puth said in an interview. "And it really messed me up. I'm trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into."

Meanwhile, sources told PEOPLE that the duo actually "never dated."

The Weeknd

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gomez reportedly met the Weeknd for the first time at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where they were both performers. It wasn't until 2017 that things turned romantic for the pair, who went public that January during a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi.

Although sources originally told PEOPLE the relationship was "new and nothing serious," things quickly escalated, with the duo traveling to Italy just weeks after first being spotted together. During their trip abroad, Gomez made their relationship Instagram official, captioning a black-and-white video with a heart-eyes emoji.

Shortly after their Italian getaway, Gomez joined The Weeknd on tour. They jetted to Canada, where the musician showed Gomez his hometown of Toronto. The pair continued sharing their relationship on social media, even documenting their weekend at Coachella. Not long after, Gomez revealed her reasoning for being so open about her dating life.

"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually … I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care," she said.

In May the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala and got the seal of approval from Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey. That summer, The Weeknd continued touring while Gomez underwent a kidney transplant. Despite having to travel around the world for his performances, the musician reportedly planned his commitments around Gomez's surgery and recovery so that he could be by her side as much as possible. The musician even seemingly offered to donate one of his own kidneys to Gomez, referencing the situation in his song "Call Out My Name" with the lyrics "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life."

Even though the couple looked cozy in early September, Gomez and The Weeknd went their separate ways just a month later. Sources told PEOPLE that things had been difficult for the duo while he was on tour and she was filming in New York. Gomez later confirmed the split, sharing that the breakup was amicable and she was "really proud" of the "remarkable" way things ended between them.

"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me," Gomez said.