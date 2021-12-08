Selena Gomez’s Revelación is nominated for best Latin pop album at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Selena Gomez Says She 'Cried Like a Little Baby' After First Grammy Nomination: 'Lovely Surprise'

Selena Gomez is feeling grateful.

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer said she shed tears of joy after Revelación, her first Spanish-language EP, scored a nod for best Latin pop album at the 2022 Grammy Awards - her first nomination by the Recording Academy.

"I cried like a little baby. I was very excited," Gomez told Entertainment Tonight after learning she was nominated. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I'm very excited!"

The "Adiós" singer dropped the seven-track album in March, telling Vogue at the time the record was a tribute to her Latina roots and a gift to her vast fanbase in Latin America.

"The project is really an homage to my heritage," she told the magazine. "It's a Sasha Fierce moment, for sure."

Before Revelación dropped, Gomez told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she dreamed of pursuing the project for a decade.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she said in January.

She continued, "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

The EP was produced by Puerto Rican record producer Tainy, who is responsible for some of reggaetón's biggest hits, including Cardi B's "I Like It," Dua Lipa's "Un Día" and several of Bad Bunny and J Balvin's albums.