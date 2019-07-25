Selena Gomez Cried 'Grateful Tears' from Fans' Birthday Wishes as She Celebrates in Italy

Selena Gomez is thanking fans for the birthday wishes.

“Well I’m 27 now,” said the pop star, who rang in her birthday on Monday, on Instagram. In the snap, Gomez wears a dreamy white maxi dress as she stands barefoot on a balcony overlooking an Italian city, with a gorgeous pink sky in the backdrop.

“I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday,” she continued in the photo’s caption. “Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

Gomez has been celebrating in Italy with her grandparents after serving as maid of honor for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon at her wedding in Texas last week, where she gave a heartfelt speech, telling the bride that she taught her to “be strong” throughout the years.

The “Wolves” singer was spotted on her Italian getaway in Rome this week, wearing a green maxi dress, enjoying lunch at Pierluigi with some friends, film producer Andrea Iervolino and her maternal grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson.

“She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She’s having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents,” a source told PEOPLE this week. “She’s getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work.”

That work might result in the album that fans have been waiting for since her last full studio album, Revival, which came out in 2015.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she said earlier this year on Instagram Live. “The album is coming very soon.”

Gomez teased fans back in May with a selfie posted to Instagram, which she captioned “studio diva.”