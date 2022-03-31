Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single in TikTok Video Poking Fun at Her Dating Standards

Selena Gomez shared a lip syncing video that features her sarcastically indulging a man trying to flirt with her

Selena Gomez is clearing up any dating rumors — and poking fun at herself in the process.

Gomez, 29, shared a TikTok on Thursday confirming her relationship status, as well as her standards for any potential suitors.

"Maybe this is why I'm single. Don't believe a damn word. 😭🤣," she captioned the video.

In the clip, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer lip syncs along to a video in which a man attempts to flirt with a woman.

"Oh that's cute," she mouths as she rolls her eyes. As the man continues to praise her looks, smile and personality, Gomez continues to sarcastically say "aww" as she rolls her eyes.

Just hours after she shared the TikTok, the video had garnered more than 1.5 million views.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was most recently linked to Zen Matoshi after a photo of them and a third friend began circulating earlier this month, though a source told PEOPLE that they were not an item.

"Selena and Zen just met through a mutual acquaintance," the friend said. "They're not dating."

Gomez is currently nominated for a Grammy in the best Latin pop album category for Revelación at Sunday's award show. On April 21, she'll also compete for a number of Latin American Music Awards, including favorite female artist, favorite pop artist and favorite pop album.

The star, who will celebrate her 30th birthday in July, told PEOPLE in January that she "loves" growing up.