Selena Gomez has a lot to be thankful for this year!

The 27-year-old pop star celebrated Christmas ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Rare, early next month.

“Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones!!” she posted on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of herself giving the peace sign and surrounded by autographed album copies. “4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th 🥴”

Gomez also shared a few outdoor snaps, featuring snow-capped mountains in the background.

Earlier this month, Gomez posted the extended teaser trailer for the new album to her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.”

The celebration comes a month after Gomez performed at the American Music Awards on Sunday — her first live television performance in over two years.

Fans noticed the singer had a shaky time on stage and a source close to the singer later told PEOPLE she suffered a panic attack right before the performance.

“She definitely had a panic attack. She was nervous. She hasn’t been on stage in two years, and it’s an important song in her career,” the source said. “She really wanted to deliver.”

Later that night, Gomez expressed her gratitude on social media, writing, “Feels good to be back,” on Instagram.

The star also made the best of her night, dancing and singing along in the audience to BFF Taylor Swift‘s performance and attending an after party after the show.

Over two years ago, Gomez, who suffers from lupus, revealed she’d undergone kidney transplant surgery, and shared that her best friend Francia Raisa had given her the organ as a life-saving measure.

Despite her ups and downs over the last two years, Gomez made a bold return to the music scene again this year with two new songs. Fans had been long awaiting new music from the singer, who hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s Revival.

She first released the vulnerable ballad “Lose You to Love Me” before debuting the upbeat anthem “Look at Her Now” — both of which she performed at the AMAs.

In November, “Lose You to Love Me” became Gomez’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart after racking up 38.8 million streams in the U.S. in its first week of release.