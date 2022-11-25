Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'

Published on November 25, 2022
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Phillip Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Selena Gomez is joining the Beckhams for Thanksgiving!

On Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, celebrated the holiday with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham alongside some other friends.

In a clip shared by Brooklyn, 23, on Instagram, the group can be seen hanging out in a kitchen area and having fun together while preparing their meal.

"Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens ❤️❤️❤️❤️," the budding chef wrote in the caption.

Leading the cooking session, Brooklyn was mixing some ingredients in a bowl, peeling and chopping an onion in the video while in his pajama bottoms and The Beatles white tee.

Gomez and Nicola, 27, posed for a selfie at one point during the festivity before the sweet clip concluded with footage of the couple's newest pet addition named Lamb giving Gomez a kiss while she was holding her in her arms.

One thing Gomez can certainly be thankful for — as well as her Thanksgiving time with her friends — is the improvement of her cooking skills in recent months. Back in September, Selena opened up to PEOPLE about HBO Max's Selena + Chef, a show where she learns to cook from pros like Jamie Oliver and Ayesha Curry.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> attends the AFI Fest 2022: The World Premiere Of “<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a>: My Mind & Me”
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

As she explained at the time, she started off a little shaky in the kitchen, but she's learned a thing or two about experimentation and how "you don't have to necessarily follow a recipe exactly" as she just wrapped her fourth season. "Season one I was a complete disaster and not to say I still don't have my moments but I've come a long way," Gomez said.

These days, Gomez rates her cooking skills a "5 out of 10," thanks to cooking with show guests like Gordon Ramsay, who taught her how to whip up a simple but impressive scallop dish.

"I wish I had more time to cook but with work it's not always easy," Gomez said. "I love when I get the chance to cook for my friends and family."

As for the Beckhams, the two celebrated the American tradition in 2020 with the actress' family in Palm Spring, months after confirming their engagement in July.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Actress Nicola Peltz, jewelry detail, arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Gotham/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

However, this year marks their first Thanksgiving as newlyweds and Brooklyn embraced the holiday spirit by doing the thing he loves most: cooking.

While speaking with Access Hollywood at the Welcome to Chippendales premiere on Nov. 15, Nicola revealed her hubby's plans to chef it up.

"My family does not cook, we're terrible, so we are very excited to have Brooklyn cook for us. He's going to hook it up, I'm really excited about it," she told the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Say Wedding Looks Were Inspired by David Bowie and Iman

Brooklyn embarked on his culinary journey during the pandemic, which led him to Cookin' with Brooklyn, a Facebook Watch show documenting his kitchen adventures.

"You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven," she told Tatler magazine in June, opening up about her husband's career breakthrough.

The two are in it for the long haul with Brooklyn recently telling PEOPLE about his family-oriented plans with the Transformers actress.

"I could have had kids yesterday," said Brooklyn, who's featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

