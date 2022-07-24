Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with BFF Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'

Selena Gomez is also seen laughing in an Instagram picture as she appears to accept a gift from Taylor Swift

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez!

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Rare Beauty founder celebrated her 30th birthday with fellow singer and BFF Taylor Swift, 32.

In the first photo, Swift holds up three fingers as Gomez hugs her friend with a big smile. In the second photo, the "Blank Space" singer gives a thumbs up to the camera as Gomez laughs and appears to open Swift's present.

"30, nerdy and worthy," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote in the caption.

On her Instagram Story, the "Taki Taki" singer thanked her fans for their birthday wishes.

"Thank you guys so much for all the bday love!!" the Disney alum wrote.

She continued, "This year, my biggest wish is for donations to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health. Together we can reduce the stigma [associated] with mental health and increase access to resources."

"Love you guys so much!" she concluded.

Selena Gomez turns 30.

In January, the Emmy-nominated producer opened up to PEOPLE about her milestone birthday.

"I love growing up," Gomez said. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.'"

She continued, "I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

Gomez is currently starring as Mabel in the sophomore season of Only Murders in the Building alongside comedic legends Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Last month, the "Rare" singer spoke to the Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast about what it's like in Mabel's shoes and how the character may be impacting her own personality — especially when she shoots improvisational scenes with Short and Martin.

"We would have these freedom takes where they would throw something at me," Gomez explained, "And my reaction was honestly what I think my character would do because half the time I'm like, 'I don't get what you're trying to do, but it works.'"

She continued, "She's rubbed off on me a little bit. I love being quick, and I kind of steal Steve and Marty's jokes every now and then. She's fun."