Selena Gomez and Cardi B Are Red Hot in Fiery New 'Taki Taki' Music Video

Selena Gomez and Cardi B are turning up the heat in DJ Snake’s new “Taki Taki” music video.

In the sizzling video, the “It Ain’t Me” singer, 26, and the “Bartier Cardi” rapper, 25, are joined by Ozuna, and dance in sexy red outfits in a fiery volcano during the song’s refrain.

The women each get fierce solos later in the song, which was initially released last month.

Gomez performed in a lime green crop top and matching pants with her long tresses down, while Cardi wore a billowing black dress. Cardi posted a snippet of her solo on Instagram, writing, “TAKI TAKI MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW !!!”

In September, Gomez teased the track in a video, saying, “Hey, what’s up. It’s Selena Gomez. I’m here with DJ Snake. He’s got Cardi B over here. Legend. Love her. And then Ozuna. We have the coolest song called ‘Taki Taki.’ ”

That month, Cardi promoted the song on Twitter with a red-hot picture of all four artists. She wrote, “TAKI TAKI RUMBAAAAA!!”

Cardi later posted a picture of chairs with the track’s performers’ names in bold white lettering. Even Cardi’s 3-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari had her own miniature chair.

Cardi captioned the picture, “Soon come 😉 ON SET !”

Gomez also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video. Alongside pictures with her costars — including a cuddly photo of Gomez and Cardi in costume — the pop star wrote, “today was so fun.”

Cardi shared the same photo and wrote, “The sweetest girl in the world.”