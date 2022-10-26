Selena Gomez Cancels 'Fallon' Appearance After Getting COVID, Says She's 'Resting and Feeling OK'

"A friendly reminder covid is still out there," wrote Gomez on Instagram after revealing she's canceling a scheduled Tonight Show appearance in promotion of her new film My Mind & Me

By Staff Author
Published on October 26, 2022 10:35 AM
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez. Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Selena Gomez is taking some time to rest after testing positive for COVID.

In an Instagram Story posted Wednesday morning, the singer and actress told fans she won't be following through with a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in promotion of her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me after coming down with the virus.

"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok," wrote Gomez, 30, alongside a photo of herself laying down on a couch, covered in blankets and surrounded by her dogs, Winnie and Daisy.

The Only Murders in the Building star continued, "A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a>
Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez/Instagram

My Mind & Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who also helmed the 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, is set for a Nov. 4 release. Earlier this week, Gomez revealed the documentary will be accompanied by a homonymously titled single — her first solo release since 2021's Revelación EP — dropping one day before the film.

"'My Mind & Me,' my new song from the upcoming film on @AppleTVPlus, is out November 3rd at 5 am PT/ 8 am ET/ noon GMT. 🖤 You can presave it now," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside the single's cover artwork.

The trailer for My Mind & Me was released earlier this month and featured the "Calm Down" performer telling herself, "Be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

In the clip, she continued, "Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

At one point, a makeup-free Gomez cries to a friend and says, "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working. And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

Updated by
