Watch Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello Lip-Sync to a Dance Moms Scene While Hanging Out in a New TikTok

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have released a new collaboration — no, it's not a song.

On Tuesday, Gomez and Cabello spent a girls' night in, seemingly at one of their homes, and made a TikTok video lip-syncing to a memorable scene from Lifetime's Dance Moms with cocktails in hand.

Posted to the Only Murders in the Building star's TikTok page, the video sees Gomez, 29, and the "Don't Go Yet" singer, 25, acting as the reality series' original cast members Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland — mothers of dancers Chloe Lukasiak and Brooke Hyland, respectively — in a hilarious scene about their Dance Moms castmates' perception of them.

"And then there were two," mimes Cabello to Hyland's voice from behind Gomez, who snarkily replies as Lukasiak, "I know…"

The "Havana" performer then begins to say, "You know what, though…" before Gomez cuts her off and exclaims, "Nobody likes us. The two bitches are left," followed by laughter from both pop stars as they hold martini glasses.

"Stream familia lol," wrote Gomez in the post's caption, instructing followers to listen to Cabello's third studio album, released earlier this month. The video's caption marks the "Bad Liar" singer's second time promoting her fellow musician friend's work as of late, as she posted a TikTok dancing to Familia single "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran alongside the caption, "Love my girl Camilla [sic]" on April 11.

Earlier this week, Cabello appeared on The Late Late Show and participated in a Carpool Karaoke segment with host James Corden, during which she jokingly claimed the only reason she auditioned for The X Factor in 2012 was to spark a chance romance with Harry Styles.

"I was 15, I was a huge One Direction fan, and I was like The Voice? X Factor? And I was like, 'Well, One Direction will be at X Factor, I don't know if they'll be at The Voice, so let me audition for X Factor,'" she told Corden of the experience. "This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because obviously that was like, 10 years ago, but I literally was like, 'I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles.' I really believed that at the time."

James Corden and Camila Cabello Carpool Karaoke James Corden and Camila Cabello | Credit: Courtesy CBS

While Cabello didn't score a date with Styles, her time on The X Factor led to the formation of Fifth Harmony, the girl group that launched her career through hits like "Worth It" and "Work From Home." Elsewhere in the Carpool Karaoke segment, she spoke to Corden about the ups and downs of her time in the group, which also featured members Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane.