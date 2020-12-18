The pop singer was named as one of the four PEOPLE of the Year earlier this month

Selena Gomez on Her 'Bittersweet' Year and How She'd Like to See the World in a 'Better Place'

Selena Gomez is speaking candidly about the highs and lows of 2020.

While chatting with Billboard as she graced the cover of their "The No. 1s Issue" alongside Billie Eilish, DaBaby and John Janick, the 28-year-old singer opened up her feats while also acknowledging all of the negative aspects that the past year brought.

Detailing that there is a "bittersweet feeling, of course," to her 2020, Gomez also told the publication, "I would much rather the world be in a better place."

"Yet at the same time," she added, "it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it."

The current year was a big one for the pop crooner, whom PEOPLE named as one of the four PEOPLE of the Year earlier this month.

This year, Gomez released her latest studio album Rare — which became her third No. 1 on the Billboard chart— debuted her HBO cooking show, Selena + Chef, and also dropped her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.

Gomez also encouraged her fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election, reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie for the coming of age story, This Is the Year, and also launched the Rare Impact Fund.

Elsewhere, the singer similarly lent her support to various causes throughout the year, launching exclusive merchandise for her song "Dance Again," which saw proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, and used her platform to amplify the voices of 12 influential Black leaders amid nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism.

But, looking ahead, Gomez says that she has "a whole little vessel of good things coming," in 2021.

Among these projects that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer teased include a Spanish-language album, a new Hulu series titled Only Murders in the Building and another season of Selena + Chef.

"It's nice to know that Rare became what it became for me," Gomez added of her latest LP. "And obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I've released so far."