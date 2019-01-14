Selena Gomez Breaks Silence After Completing Treatment: 'I Am Proud of the Person I Am Becoming'

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram nearly three months after stepping away from the spotlight.

After completing treatment following her hospitalization late last year, the singer and actress, 26, broke her silence on Monday afternoon with a heartfelt post on Instagram accompanied with three new photos.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she wrote.

“It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” Gomez concluded.

After completing treatment in December, the “Back to You” singer has been spending quality time with her loved ones, including longtime BFF Taylor Swift.

Just before Christmas, the star enjoyed a snowy trip with her pals and was also photographed hiking in L.A. and taking Pilates classes.

“Selena’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

The 13 Reasons Why producer was hospitalized twice in October, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack and subsequently headed to a treatment center on the East Coast. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” said a source.

Gomez — who previously underwent a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus — has been open about her battle with depression and anxiety.