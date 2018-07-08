Selena Gomez is spending time with friends following the news of her ex Justin Bieber‘s engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

Per videos reposted to a Gomez fan account on Twitter, the pop star, 25, spent her Sunday hanging with pals on a boat cruise around New York City.

In one clip, a phone camera pans around the deck of the yacht, which passes the Statue of Liberty while Gomez — in a blue and white bikini — sets a book down on an end table. In a second clip, Gomez cheers on a group of male friends, encouraging them to go for a dip in the Hudson River.

Gomez’s laid back N.Y.C. outing comes just hours after ex-boyfriend Bieber, 24, proposed to girlfriend Baldwin, 21. As TMZ reported, the “What Do You Mean” singer popped the question to the young model Saturday night during a dinner in the Bahamas.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively of the whirlwind engagement. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Before he proposed to Baldwin, Bieber dated Gomez on and off for years. Rumors first swirled that they were romantically linked in 2010. They began to rekindle their relationship in the fall after Gomez broke up with The Weeknd but pumped the brakes on their reconciliation in March.

In April, a source told PEOPLE Bieber still loved Gomez and wanted her back. But as things began to heat up with with Baldwin — whom Bieber previously dated from 2015 into 2016 — another insider told PEOPLE “Justin has no contact with Selena now,” adding, “He seems fine with it.”