Selena Gomez previously said it was a "big, big dream" to collaborate with BLACKPINK

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK Will Make You Scream for 'Ice Cream' in Sweet New Music Video

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK are serving up a special treat to kick off the weekend.

On Friday, Gomez and the K-Pop girl group dropped the sweet and sassy music video for their new collab, "Ice Cream," which the singers had been teasing with snippets and stills for weeks.

The highly-anticipated video — which racked up nearly 40 million views within hours of its release — features Gomez and the popular girl group, composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, as they strut around in retro-inspired looks and model their tasty confections.

In the three-minute-long video, Gomez, 28, first appears in a midriff-bearing, candy-striped top, as she drives a pastel-colored ice cream truck, giving out Serendipity treats from the "Selpink" truck — a title seemingly created as a combination of Gomez and the group's names.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé then pop in, smiling widely from behind ice cream shaped cutouts before changing into vibrant new looks, which comes as no surprise for the K-Pop group, who is known for their bold fashion styles.

Throughout the whimsical clip, Gomez also makes several outfit changes, including floral dresses with puffy sleeves, a skin-tight athletic Puma romper and a Clueless-like yellow off-the-shoulder plaid dress.

The colorful video spanned a variety of locations such as old school ice cream parlors, a basketball and tennis court, a room full of blow-up ice cream cones and slides, as well as several technicolored light-up backgrounds.

"Throughout the music video we tried to have each look suit that entire set, and we especially focused on wearing bright colors that suit the overall vibe of the music and concept," Blackpink told CNN Style. "We really wanted to portray that fun, bright, summer energy through our outfits, and we hope this message went through to our fans."

Earlier this week, the pop songstress video chatted with the ladies of BLACKPINK about their upcoming collaboration.

"We're really glad that you're on it because we've been a big fan of you for a long time," Rosé, 23, tells Gomez in the clip, before the "Back To You" singer replies, "I'm so stoked. I've been a fan of you guys so this is a big, big dream for me."

Last month, the "How You Like That" group teased the single alongside an unannounced collaborator before revealing on Aug. 12 that Gomez would be joining them on the track.

"So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" Gomez wrote on Instagram announcing the single, which will be featured on the girl group's second full-length album, Blackpink: The Album.

Alongside the release of the track and its video, Gomez also partnered up with ice cream brand Serendipity to release her own premium pint: Cookies & Cream Remix.