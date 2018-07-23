Taylor Swift Bakes Sweet Birthday Surprise for Selena Gomez — Despite Being on Different Coasts

Selena Gomez is feelin’ 26.

The pop songstress celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and her famous friends helped her mark the occasion from near and far.

Grace VanderWaal — who opened for Imagine Dragons at the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday — posted pictures of Gomez’s seemingly surprise birthday celebration on Instagram. In the images, Gomez smiled as she posed with celebratory cupcakes while wearing a denim jumpsuit.

“Huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY 4 SELENA!!!!!!!!!! Thank for everything I hope you have the best day bebegurllllllll,” VanderWaal wrote alongside the images.

Gomez was reportedly at the concert with friends, according to E! News.

And even though she was entertaining fans at her own tour stop on Sunday night, Gomez’s longtime bestie Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday from the East coast.

Swift — who brought Gomez onstage with her in May — showed off a pink cake that read “GOMEZ OR GO HOME” and had a 26 drawn inside of a frosting heart on her Instagram story.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” Swift wrote on top of the image. “I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2.”

In December, Gomez also took to Instagram to praise Swift when she turned 28.

“I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate,” Gomez wrote at the time. “Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that.”

Gomez’s birthday comes just after her ex Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin only four months after the former pair split.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month, though, that the singer is taking the news in stride, sharing, “They [Gomez and Bieber] haven’t spoken in months. She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year.”