Selena Gomez Says She's the 'Best I've Ever Been' As She Announces Social Media Break

Selena Gomez is living her best life as she steps back from the glare of social media.

On Sunday, the “It Ain’t Me” singer, 26, shared a fresh-faced Instagram along with an announcement that she intends to take a social media hiatus. In the photo, which she dubbed a “mood,” Gomez flashed a big smile as she leaned her chin in her hand and gazed into a mirror.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she captioned the image. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!”

She added, “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

After a fan commented “so glad to see u so HAPPY recently,” Gomez replied, “best I’ve ever been!”

Gomez has been through many ups and downs in the past few years — especially in 2017, when the star, who has battled lupus, received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa. This month, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber secretly married model Hailey Baldwin.

In 2017, Gomez opened up to TIME Firsts about the downsides of social media. “It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else,” Gomez said.

She continued, “Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable. I hope my fans learn that who they are is beautiful [and] how they can connect with people by sharing what they’re feeling.”