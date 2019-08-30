Selena Gomez Is Back in the Studio — and Looks Happy to Be There: 'I'm Working on It'

Selena Gomez is working on new music!

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer shared a series of Instagram Stories from a recording studio, cryptically telling fans, “I see your comments and I’m working on it…”

In the black-and-white snaps, Gomez could be seen writing in a notebook and posing happily next to a keyboard.

The “Back to You” singer has been posting photos and videos from the studio in recent months, as fans eagerly await the follow-up to her last album, 2015’s Revival.

In May, she stirred up excitement when she posted a selfie from the recording studio, and in February she was spotted leaving a music studio in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez/Instagram

Image zoom

RELATED: Selena Gomez Freaks Out After Pals Surprise Her with a Shark Tank Set Visit for Her Birthday

Image zoom Selena Gomez/Instagram

Earlier this year, Gomez opened up on Instagram Live about her new music, revealing that she’s “nervous” about dropping a new record.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans. “The album is coming very soon.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Proves She’s a Selfie Queen Once Again While in the Recording Studio

Gomez fans are anxiously awaiting a new LP from the singer. Her last album, Revival, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in Oct. 2015, and spawned hit singles “Good for You,” “Same Old Love” and “Hands to Myself.”

There have been collaborations on other songs since — including Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore”, Kygo’s “It Ain’t Me” and Marshmello’s “Wolves” — and a few one-off singles of her own in 2017, including “Bad Liar” and “Fetish.”

In April, she surprised fans on stage during weekend one of the Coachella Music Festival. Wearing an all-white ensemble, Gomez hopped on stage during DJ Snake’s set to perform their hit “Taki Taki” alongside Cardi B and Ozuna.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The singer has also been busy with non-musical projects, making her Cannes Film Festival debut earlier this year for the festival’s screening of her movie The Dead Don’t Die.

“Selena looks amazing. Since finishing her treatment, she is surrounding herself with friends,” an insider previously told PEOPLE about Gomez, who sought treatment late last year after a hospitalization. “She seems very happy.”