Selena Gomez Asks People to 'Be Kinder' amid Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner Drama: 'My Heart Has Been Heavy'

Selena Gomez wants people to be kinder.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, said her "heart has been heavy" in the comments section of her latest TikTok on Sunday, amid alleged drama with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

The Rare Beauty founder shared a makeup tutorial on the social-media platform and wrote in the comments section, "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."

She then added in a second comment, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Singer Gomez's comments come after she recently found herself caught in an alleged social media argument involving model Hailey — who is married to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — and reality star Jenner, 25, last month.

Following an Instagram Story where Gomez joked that she'd over-laminated her eyebrows, some people on social media accused Jenner and Hailey of making fun of Gomez after they posted about their own brows.

However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut that down, with Jenner writing on TikTok, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Gomez echoed Jenner's thoughts, adding, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" in the comments section according to Hollywood Life.

Selena Gomez's comments. Selena Gomez TikTok

The actress and singer then found herself caught up in some more drama with Hailey when she responded to a resurfaced video of her mocking Gomez's BFF Taylor Swift.

The clip showed Hailey on her old show Drop the Mic alongside her co-host Method Man. When the rapper referenced "Taylor Swift's last album," Hailey pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes.

Showing her support for Swift, 33, in the comments section of the viral video, Gomez wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Selena Gomez; Hailey Bieber. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Following the alleged drama, Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media last month.

In a TikTok Live clip shared by fans via Twitter on Feb. 23, the "Wolves" singer shared, "I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner [rather] than later."

Last week, Gomez returned to social media to share a series of snapshots from a fishing trip with her younger half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey on Instagram.

"Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!" she captioned the photos.