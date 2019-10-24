Selena Gomez Asks Fans to 'Be Kind' After Hailey Baldwin Receives Hate

Selena Gomez is spreading a message of kindness after fans accused Hailey Baldwin of slamming the singer earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Gomez, 27, surprised fans by dropping her second new song in two days, titled “Look At Her Now.” Following the release of the track, the singer went on Instagram Live to talk about her new music — and appeared to address the Baldwin drama.

Though she didn’t mention the model by name, Gomez said: “I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down.”

“I will never, ever be by that,” she added. “So please be kind to everyone.”

“It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please,” Gomez continued. “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.”

The musician concluded: “Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel — that are me, and that I’m proud of.”

On Tuesday night, fans accused Baldwin, 22, of posting a screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” in response to Gomez’s other new song “Lose You to Love Me,” which seemingly hinted at her previous on-and-off relationship with Baldwin’s husband Justin Bieber.

Baldwin reportedly responded to the accusations with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram page on Wednesday, the news outlet said.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’ ” Baldwin wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Just Jared. “This is complete BS.”

Both of Gomez’s new songs — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — appear to hint at her breakup with Bieber, 25, though Gomez hasn’t revealed the specific inspiration for the new tracks. Bieber proposed to Baldwin just months after calling it quits again with Gomez in March 2018.

The up-tempo “Look At Her Now” tells the story of a breakup, and appears to directly address Bieber with the lyrics: “Fast nights that got him / That new life was his problem.”

“It was her first real lover / His too ’til he had another / Oh God when she found out / Trust levels went way down,” Gomez sings.

Meanwhile, the revealing lyrics in “Lose You to Love Me” detail a toxic relationship.

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn / You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours,” she sings in one verse, seemingly referencing Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose.

Then in a later verse, Gomez gets even more specific, singing: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2011

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said of “Lose You to Love Me” in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

Over the last year, Gomez has been posting videos and photos from the studio on her social media accounts, hinting at a follow-up to her 2015 solo album, Revival, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans earlier this year. “The album is coming very soon.”