Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Selena Gomez go way back.

Both women were introduced to Justin Bieber in 2009 and have been involved in lengthy, complex relationships with the singer through the years. Gomez and Bieber first sparked romance rumors in December 2010, after which Baldwin Bieber often tweeted her support of the couple.

Following Baldwin Bieber and Bieber's marriage in 2018, the women have been pitted against each other, though both Gomez and Baldwin Bieber have continuously attempted to shut down speculation of drama between the two of them.

During a recent interview on Call Her Daddy, Baldwin Bieber publicly stated that it's "all love" between her and Gomez. And in October 2022, the women put feud rumors to rest when they publicly posed for pictures together.

Here's a timeline of Gomez and Baldwin Bieber's relationship over the years, including everything they've said about each other.

Feb. 28, 2011: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber confirm their relationship

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

After months of romantic speculation between Gomez and Bieber, the couple confirmed their relationship when they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2011.

Gomez opened up to Seventeen later in May about her public relationship with Bieber and explained her decision to make their romance public.

"I don't like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I'm 18 and I'm going to fall in love," she told the outlet. "I'm going to hang out with people and I'm going to explore myself, and I'm OK with that."

May 27, 2011: Hailey Bieber says she's a fan of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship

After Gomez and Bieber made their relationship official, Baldwin Bieber tweeted her support for the couple in May of that year. "I'm for sure 100% team #Jelena," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. The tweet marked the first of many Baldwin Bieber would make about Bieber and Gomez's relationship.

Sept. 23, 2011: Hailey Bieber calls Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship a 'teenage dream'

A few months later, Baldwin Bieber defended Gomez and Bieber's romance on Twitter. "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet in September 2011.

Early 2012: Hailey Bieber continues to voice her support of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship

Presley Ann/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/WireImage

In early 2012, Baldwin Bieber continued to show her support for Gomez and Bieber's relationship in two since-deleted tweets from January and February.

"She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber," Baldwin Bieber reportedly wrote of the former couple in January. "They are the perfect relationship... Forever alone," she added. That same month, she also reportedly tweeted: "Selena Gomez is so friggin good looking."

The following month, Baldwin Bieber tweeted her disappointment when Gomez and Bieber didn't attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party together. "I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party... #sigh #ohwell" she reportedly wrote.

November 2012: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber break up for the first time

After nearly two years together, the couple broke up in early November 2012. However, in April 2013, the couple appeared to be back together when Bieber posted a series of throwbacks of himself and his ex.

November 2014: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber break up for a second time

Kevin Winter/DCNYRE2010/Getty

In August 2014, Bieber posted another photo with Gomez, confirming they were back together. But a few months later, Gomez confirmed that the couple broke up for a second time when she told Ryan Seacrest in an interview that her single "The Heart Wants What It Wants" was about Bieber and their breakup.

Dec. 15, 2014: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber deny dating rumors

Despite both Baldwin Bieber and Bieber shutting down relationship rumors throughout December — including Baldwin Bieber's interview with E! News and Bieber's post on Instagram — the two further sparked romance speculation when they rang in the New Year during a getaway together.

Nov. 20, 2015: Selena Gomez is serenaded by Justin Bieber

Following Gomez's split from music producer Zedd (who she briefly dated in 2015), Bieber was spotted serenading her at a Beverly Hills hotel bar with two rather romantic ballads: The Temptations' "My Girl" and his own hit, "Sorry," which is rumored to be about Gomez.

Dec. 31, 2015: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber kiss on New Year's Eve

A month after Bieber was seen serenading Gomez in Beverly Hills, he seemingly confirmed a romance with Baldwin Bieber when he posted a photo of the two kissing in St. Barts on New Year's Eve in 2015.

Jan. 4, 2016: Selena Gomez says she's 'done' talking about Justin Bieber in the wake of Hailey Bieber romance rumors

During a Rolling Stone interview, Gomez was quick to shut down an inquiry about Bieber's 2015 musical serenade — which took place a month before he posted a picture kissing Baldwin Bieber.

"Honestly, what I would love to be printed is that I am so beyond done with talking about that, and him," she responded.

In February, she echoed that same sentiment in W's March cover story. "I'm so exhausted," she said of her relationship with Bieber. "I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can't do it anymore."

Feb. 11, 2016: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber say they're 'not exclusive'

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Bieber opened up to GQ about his relationship with Baldwin Bieber, saying that he didn't want to rush into anything serious at the time — despite describing her as "someone I really love."

His reason: "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard ... I just don't want to hurt her."

Baldwin Bieber was on the same page, telling E! News that she and Bieber were "not an exclusive couple." "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."

2016: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber break up

Bieber and Baldwin Bieber went their separate ways sometime after the GQ story was published in February.

"Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through," Baldwin Bieber later told Vogue of their split. "'Fizzled' would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication," she explained. "There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."

October 2017: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber date again

About a year after Baldwin Bieber and Bieber's breakup, Gomez and Bieber sparked romance rumors again in October 2017 when they were out riding bikes together and she was wearing his hockey jersey.

Gomez publicly acknowledged their on-again relationship in early March 2018 and made their rekindled romance Instagram official in celebration of Bieber's 24th birthday. Soon after, a source told PEOPLE that the two "decided to take a break."

July 8, 2018: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber get back together

Not long after being spotted out together at a Miami nightclub in June, Baldwin Bieber and Bieber got engaged in July 2018. The pair went on to tie the knot at an N.Y.C. courthouse that September and they celebrated their union with a religious ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

Oct. 23, 2019: Selena Gomez seemingly reacts to Justin Bieber's marriage in a new song

After taking time off from making music, Gomez released "Lose You to Love Me" a month after Bieber and Baldwin got married. Fans theorized that the song's emotional lyrics alluded to her and Bieber's rollercoaster relationship as well as his marriage to Baldwin Bieber. "In two months you replaced us like it was easy," she sings in the song.

Oct. 23, 2019: Hailey Bieber faces fan backlash after posting an Instagram story following Selena Gomez's 'Lose You to Love Me' release

Around the same time that Gomez released "Lose You to Love Me," the model uploaded a screenshot of the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker to her Instagram Story — causing fans to question if she was responding to Gomez's lyrics.

Baldwin Bieber quickly shut down rumors revolving around her Instagram Story, letting fans know that the post had nothing to do with Gomez. "Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response'. This is complete BS," she wrote in the comments of a post uploaded by Just Jared.

Oct. 24, 2019: Selena Gomez asks fans to 'be kind' after Hailey Bieber receives hate

Following the release of "Look at Her Now," Gomez attempted to spread a message of kindness after fans accused Baldwin Bieber of slamming the singer earlier in the week. Though she didn't mention the model by name, Gomez said: "I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down."

"I will never, ever be by that," she added. "So please be kind to everyone."

"It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please," Gomez continued. "Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment."

Aug. 24, 2021: Hailey Bieber likes Selena Gomez's Elle cover on Instagram

In August 2021, Baldwin Bieber liked an Instagram post from Elle showing Gomez as its cover star for the September issue.

May 11, 2022: Selena Gomez shuts down accusations that she shaded Hailey Bieber

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gomez shut down speculation that her TikTok video was a thinly veiled dig at Baldwin Bieber. The drama began after the model uploaded a "get ready with me" video to TikTok, followed by Gomez's similar upload shortly after.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," Gomez commented on her video, according to a fan screenshot.

While the Only Murders in the Building star's video made no mention of Baldwin Bieber, some fans called out the timing of the video and jumped to the conclusion that it was somehow mocking the model's video.

Sept. 28, 2022: Hailey Bieber addresses claims that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Baldwin Bieber addressed the claim she stole Bieber from Gomez. "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," the model said.

In the same interview, Baldwin Bieber confirmed on the podcast that there is "no drama" with Gomez, saying, "It's all respect, it's all love" — after mentioning that she has spoken to Gomez since her wedding, but left out exactly what the conversation entailed.

Sept. 29, 2022: Selena Gomez seemingly responds to Hailey Bieber's interview

After Baldwin Bieber opened up on the podcast about the nonstop hate she has received from fans and explained that Gomez "doesn't owe [her] anything," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted a message on TikTok the next day that seemingly responded to Baldwin Bieber's interview.

In the clip, Gomez spoke about spreading positivity and the irony behind haters supporting her brand, Rare Beauty, while fueling drama. "If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means — and that is: Words matter. Truly matter," the actress said, adding that she was "all about kind words."

Oct. 16, 2022: Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez pose for a photo together

Tyrell Hampton

Weeks after Baldwin Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the model and Gomez joined forces at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 2nd annual gala and posed together for a picture.

The pair appeared to be on good terms at the Los Angeles event, as they smiled for a series of photos. In one photo, Gomez can be seen with her hand on Baldwin Bieber's leg, and in another, she has a full smile on her face as they stand closely.