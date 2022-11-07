Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's Friendship Timeline

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have been through ups and down together.

Raisa donated a kidney to the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer in 2017 when Gomez was struggling with life-threatening health issues due to complications from lupus. Since then, the two have shared both silly and sincere moments on social media.

In recent days, though, fans have been speculating on the state of their friendship; after Gomez said she didn't have that many friends in the entertainment industry in an interview with Rolling Stone, Raisa appeared to react negatively on social media — and is presently no longer following the Selena + Chef star on Instagram.

Below is a full timeline of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship.

2007: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa meet at a charity event

Though their friendship didn't become the stuff of social media obsession until much later, Gomez and Raisa actually go way back. The two met while the former still worked for Disney and Raisa was on ABC's The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

"Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital," Raisa told Latina magazine, PopSugar reports. "Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked."

Oct. 2015: Selena Gomez reveals lupus diagnosis

In 2015, fans of the former Wizards of Waverly Place star noticed she had been quieter than usual on social media.

Gomez would go on to reveal she was diagnosed with lupus in an Oct. 2015 interview with Billboard. "I've been through chemotherapy," she explained. "That's what my break was really about. I could've had a stroke."

She underscored that people speculating about her medical condition was deeply upsetting.

"I wanted so badly to say, 'You guys have no idea. I'm in chemotherapy," she stated at the time. "But I was angry I even felt the need to say that. It's awful walking into a restaurant and having the whole room look at you, knowing what they're saying. I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again."

Sept. 2017: Selena Gomez reveals Francia Raisa gave her a kidney

After taking another noticeable break from her social media, Gomez revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant — and that Raisa had been the kidney donor.

Gomez posted a sweet picture of the two of them laying in hospital beds holding hands post-surgery.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," Gomez wrote. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

She continued, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Raisa also spoke out about the decision to donate her kidney, saying, "I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story."

Oct. 2017: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa speak about the surgery in a joint interview

In an exclusive interview with Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, the stars opened up about the process and how Raisa showed up for Gomez in her moment of need.

"She lived with me in this interesting moment where my kidneys were just done," Gomez told Guthrie. "That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life [to donate a kidney]. The thought of asking someone in my life to do that was very difficult for me. She volunteered and did it."

And while Raisa was completely on board with helping her friend, the process was still scary. "[I feared for my own health]. I had to write a will which was scary because there's no guarantee you'll wake up."

Dec. 2017: Selena Gomez receives Woman of the Year Award and honors Francia Raisa

During Billboard's Women in Music event in 2017, Selena Gomez was honored with the Woman of the Year award, which was presented to her by Raisa.

During her acceptance speech, however, Gomez acknowledged the moment wouldn't have been possible without Raisa's friendship.

"I think Francia should be getting this award," Gomez said through tears. "She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky."

March 2018: Francia Raisa opens up about post-surgery depression

Raisa detailed her difficult healing process the following year.

"It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose," Raisa explained on Harry Connick Jr.'s daytime talk show Harry.

"I couldn't do anything active ... I couldn't move for two months," she said. "That was very hard for me. I have a dog, and every day the thing I look forward to in the morning is drinking my coffee and walking him, and I couldn't do that. It was really, really hard."

In another candid interview with Self, the Grown-ish actress also revealed she and Gomez both went through a depression after surgery, though they had both been prepared for the possibility.

Raisa recalled a social worker explaining to her ahead of the procedure: "'The recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard.'"

"And it was hard," she admitted. "Selena and I both went through a depression."

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Dec. 2019: Selena Gomez reveals she got matching tribute tattoos with Francia Raisa

During an interview with Capital FM, the "Fetish" singer revealed she and Raisa had gotten matching ink to pay homage to the difficult time they underwent.

"I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant," she told the station. "And I did that with the girl that gave me her kidney."

She later debuted the tattoo in her 2020 music video for "Rare."

March 2021: Selena Gomez thanks Francia Raisa on World Kidney Day

To commemorate World Kidney Day 2021, Raisa said that after keeping the details of the transplant fairly private, she was ready to speak more on it and educate the masses about different kidney diseases.

"If you've been following me for a while, you know that I've kept my kidney donation process pretty private," Raisa wrote on Twitter. "However, I think I've gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience, and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population."

She continued, "So in honor of World Kidney Day, let's talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure those living with kidney disease are living well."

Gomez was on board with Raisa's goal to educate and advocate as she shared the post and wrote: "Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you."

July 2022: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa post a funny TikTok together

In July 2022, Gomez and Raisa's friendship seemed to be going stronger than ever as the Only Murders in the Building star posted a TikTok of the two of them having fun with the "He's a 10 but..." TikTok challenge.

Queries in play were: "He's a 10 but his breath stinks," "He's a 10 but he only role-plays Star Wars," and "He's a 10 but he doesn't like dogs."

The pair could be seen laughing and giggling throughout the whole video.

Nov. 2022: Francia Raisa reacts to Selena Gomez's Rolling Stone quote

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Gomez opened up about the struggle to find her voice within the industry and said she doesn't have many famous friends.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong," she said, reflecting on living in the spotlight. "I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but...was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?"

After E! News used the first half of the quote to use in an Instagram celebrating Swift and Gomez's friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, "Interesting" under the post, and then later deleted it.

Gomez seemingly responded to Raisa by commenting on a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift, writing, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."