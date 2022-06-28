Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne's Friendship Timeline

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne first met when they were 15 and currently play love interests on Only Murders in the Building season 2

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are making their longtime friendship fictional.

Years after sharing the screen in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, the longtime pals have teamed up for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

In the second season of the series, which stars Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Delevingne joins the cast as an "art world insider" named Alice who eventually develops a romance with Gomez's character Mabel.

Gomez and Delevingne first met when they were 15 and have developed a close friendship over the years.

In addition to hanging out with their mutual friends at various events over the years, including the 2015 MTV VMAs when Swift's "Bad Blood" won video of the year, the duo has shared numerous glimpses of their friendship on social media.

Take a look back at their friendship timeline ahead.

July 22, 2014: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne vacation in Saint-Tropez

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty

The two were first spotted hanging out when they took a trip to Saint-Tropez, France together on Gomez's 22nd birthday. In addition to chilling out on a yacht with friends, Gomez and Delevingne were spotted parasailing and riding jet skis.

July 23, 2014: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne attend the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala

Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez Credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty

After spending the day at sea, the friends got all dolled up as they attended the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in Saint-Tropez.

Nov. 1, 2014: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne attend the Lacma Art + Film Gala

Cara Delevingne (L) and singer Selena Gomez, Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

The friends posed for photographers as they attended the Lacma Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2014.

December 2014: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne spend Christmas together

In December 2014, Page Six reported that Gomez and Delevingne were spending the holidays together after they were spotted hanging out around the singer's hometown in Texas.

Jan. 11, 2015: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne attend a Golden Globes afterparty

Cara Delevingne and singer/actress Selena Gomez Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

In early January 2015, the two hugged it out on the red carpet as they attended a Golden Globes afterparty together. They also posed for a handful of photos with DJ Zedd, who Gomez was reportedly dating at the time. The singer later confirmed her relationship with Zedd a few months later, saying "I definitely had a thing with him."

May 18, 2015: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne appear in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video together

As part of Swift's 1989 album, Gomez and Delevingne both appeared in the music video for her single "Bad Blood" which featured a handful of stars, including Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, and Kendrick Lamar.

Aug. 30, 2015: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne attend the MTV VMAs with Taylor Swift

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In August 2015, Gomez and Delevingne attended the MTV VMAs alongside Swift as "Bad Blood" won video of the year. While posing with the group on the red carpet, Gomez and Delevingne could be seen holding hands as they stood next to the singer.

October 2015: Selena Gomez responds to Cara Delevingne romance rumors

Gomez briefly opened up about her friendship with Delevingne after rumors swirled that they were an item. "Honestly, I loved it," the singer told PrideSource. "I didn't mind it, especially because they weren't talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful."

The singer continued to gush about her friendship with Delevingne, saying, "Honestly, though, she's incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She's so fun and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn't mind it. I loved it."

Nov. 17, 2021: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne attend a New York Knicks game together

Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne Credit: getty (2)

In November 2021, the two sat courtside as they watched the New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden. At one point, Delevingne gave Gomez a peck on the cheek as they were shown on the kiss cam.

December 2021: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne get matching tattoos

In December, the friends got matching rose tattoos at New York City tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo. Delevingne's design, which included a dripping rose with Roman numerals, was featured on her ribcage, while Gomez's is featured on the back of her neck.

Dec. 1, 2021: Cara Delevingne joins Only Murders in the Building season 2 cast

That same month, it was announced that Delevingne would be joining the cast of Gomez's hit Hulu show as her love interest in season 2.

Jan. 10, 2022: Selena Gomez reveals the meaning behind her matching tattoo with Cara Delevingne

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Gomez explained the meaning behind her matching tattoo with Delevingne. "It means a couple of different things. [Delevingne] calls me Rosebud so it's a nickname," Gomez explained. "And I've always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it."

Feb. 19, 2022: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne post a TikTok together

In February, Gomez posted a TikTok with Delevingne as they tried to tie cherry stems into a knot using just their tongues. (Delevingne succeeded; Gomez did not.) "Let's start a trend because… why not?" she captioned the clip.

June 23, 2022: Selena Gomez talks about working with Cara Delevingne

During an interview with ET Canada in promotion of Only Murders in the Building season 2, Gomez raved about working with her close friend.

"It didn't feel like we were working," she said. "It was so much fun. I mean, we've known each other since we were about 15, so it was just a blast. We had a great time and I felt like it was super organic and she did a fantastic job."

Delevingne echoed Gomez's sentiments while talking with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "It was so easy and safe, we already have that relationship in terms of comfortability."

June 27, 2022: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne attend Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere

Though the two didn't pose for any photos on the red carpet together, they were spotted hanging out at the Los Angeles premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 2.

June 28, 2022: Cara Delevingne opens up about kissing Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez Credit: HULU

During E!'s web series While You Were Streaming, Delevingne opened up about working with Gomez on the Hulu series and their onscreen kiss in season 2.

"We never get to see each other as much because we're so busy," she said. "So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with."