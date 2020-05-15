Selena Gomez Reveals Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self in Message to Class of 2020

"I want to say it's okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life," Selena Gomez said

Selena Gomez is congratulating the class of 2020!

The singer, 27, made a special message to this year's graduates during the #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 livestream on Friday.

"When people ask me what I would tell my younger self, I always said, 'Go ahead and do it.' You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I know it's not exactly how you imagined your graduation to look like," Gomez said in a video filmed from her home.

"I want to say it's okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life. It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us," the star continued.

"The amazing Oprah, like she said, you don't become what you want not, you become what you believe. I think that really resonates as if you don't believe in yourself, don't expect others to believe in your abilities," Gomez advised.

Winfrey and Gomez were just a few of the stars in the program as well as Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, John Mayer, Sterling K. Brown and Matthew McConaughey.

"Hopefully, you know, when large gatherings are allowed, everybody can get together and celebrate your important achievement. But until then stay safe, stay connected with your friends and loved ones, and congratulations for this milestone," Gomez concluded her video message.

Since coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March, many have been finding creative ways to celebrate momentous occasions like birthdays, weddings and baby showers while keeping with current safety measures. Graduation season has been altered as students and their families have marked their achievements online through virtual ceremonies, commencement speeches and at-home celebrations.

Many stars have also held fundraising events to support those impacted financially by the virus.

#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 will take place online Friday at 11 a.m. EST. The streaming event will be available on Facebook Watch and facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, plus on contributors’ social media accounts.