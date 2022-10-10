Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Beginning for Me'

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is streaming on Apple+ on Nov. 4

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 12:40 PM

Selena Gomez is ready to show fans a new side of herself.

The star, 30, is unpacking both her triumphs and her mental health struggles in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the trailer for which debuted on Monday.

"Be who you are, Selena," Gomez tells herself in the clip. "No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

She continues: "Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

The trailer — which features a new song that Gomez teased is "coming soon" — shows the Only Murders in the Building actress in different stages of her life, from childhood home videos and performance clips to deeply personal footage of her in the hospital.

At one point, a makeup-free Gomez cries to a friend and says, "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working. And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Apple TV+

She later lays bare her insecurities, telling a pal that she's afraid she's "not good enough," a worry that plagued her growing up.

The trailer includes footage of her recording in the studio, traveling and a stop at the house of an old school friend, who introduces her excited young daughter to Gomez.

"What makes me happy is connection," Gomez says. "And it helps me get out of my head."

The Rare Beauty founder, who has been open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, also explains why she's become a mental health advocate, saying that because of her experiences in life, she feels ready to impart all she's learned to others.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay for Her First In-Person Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'

"Clearly I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else," she says. "Everything that I had gone through, it's gonna be there. I'm just making it my friend now… I know this is the beginning for me."

Gomez previously released a teaser for the documentary in September and wrote on Instagram Friday that she was "a little nervous but also excited to share this side" of herself with fans.

On Monday, she wrote on Instagram that she was sharing the full trailer on World Mental Health Day.

"Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus," she wrote.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who also helmed the 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The documentary will be streaming on Apple+ on Nov. 4.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez to Release 'My Mind & Me' Documentary from Director of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare'
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
50 Food Faves Rollout
Selena Gomez Says Her Cooking Has 'Come a Long Way' in 4 Seasons of 'Selena + Chef'
Serena Williams Opens Up About ‘Mental Fitness’ with Selena Gomez: ‘Learn to Shut Down'
Serena Williams Opens Up About 'Mental Fitness' with Selena Gomez: 'I Have Serious Boundaries'
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Reflects on the 'Good, Hard and Beautiful' Moments of Her 20s After Turning 30
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her Upcoming Documentary
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her 6-Part Documentary Series 'Nicki' : 'Coming Soon'
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Apple Music One
Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Final Piece of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Dying: 'Don't Stop'
Selena Gomez turns 30. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgVw9tbLkrT/. taylor swift
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with BFF Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
Selena Gomez 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 premiere
Selena Gomez Wows in Peach Versace Gown to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday
Selena Gomez Shares Body Positivity Message While Rocking Tie-Dye Swimsuit Tout: can I get a screenshot from this Tiktok? https://www.tiktok.com/@selenagomez/video/7127664635766983978
Selena Gomez Shares Body Positivity Message While Rocking One-Piece Swimsuit from La'Mariette Collaboration
Selena Gomez and Jill Biden for Mental Health
Joe Biden Shares Clip from White House Mental Health Sit-Down with Selena Gomez: 'Such an Honor'
selena gomez
Selena Gomez Has Learned to 'Pick Up the Phone' on Days She Struggles 'Just Getting Out of Bed'
carson daly
Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Mental Health Struggles