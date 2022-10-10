Selena Gomez is ready to show fans a new side of herself.

The star, 30, is unpacking both her triumphs and her mental health struggles in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the trailer for which debuted on Monday.

"Be who you are, Selena," Gomez tells herself in the clip. "No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

She continues: "Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

The trailer — which features a new song that Gomez teased is "coming soon" — shows the Only Murders in the Building actress in different stages of her life, from childhood home videos and performance clips to deeply personal footage of her in the hospital.

At one point, a makeup-free Gomez cries to a friend and says, "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working. And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

Apple TV+

She later lays bare her insecurities, telling a pal that she's afraid she's "not good enough," a worry that plagued her growing up.

The trailer includes footage of her recording in the studio, traveling and a stop at the house of an old school friend, who introduces her excited young daughter to Gomez.

"What makes me happy is connection," Gomez says. "And it helps me get out of my head."

The Rare Beauty founder, who has been open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, also explains why she's become a mental health advocate, saying that because of her experiences in life, she feels ready to impart all she's learned to others.

"Clearly I'm still here to use whatever I have to help someone else," she says. "Everything that I had gone through, it's gonna be there. I'm just making it my friend now… I know this is the beginning for me."

Gomez previously released a teaser for the documentary in September and wrote on Instagram Friday that she was "a little nervous but also excited to share this side" of herself with fans.

On Monday, she wrote on Instagram that she was sharing the full trailer on World Mental Health Day.

"Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus," she wrote.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who also helmed the 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The documentary will be streaming on Apple+ on Nov. 4.