Selena Gomez Jets to Italy for Birthday Getaway with Her Grandparents — See Her Vacation Style

Selena Gomez is celebrating another year around the sun in Italy.

After serving as maid of honor for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon last week at her wedding in Texas, the “Back to You” singer jetted to Italy with her loved ones — including her grandparents — for a birthday getaway.

Photographed in Rome wearing a green maxi dress and espadrilles, Gomez was spotted lunching at Pierluigi with some pals, film producer Andrea Iervolino and her maternal grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson.

“She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She’s having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work.”

In May, Gomez posted a selfie on Instagram from the recording studio, simply captioning the photo “studio diva.”

Fans have been clamoring for a new album since the release of her 2015 album Revival, and the singer’s snap stirred up excitement amid buzz she’s dropping a new record this year.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she previously told her fans in an Instagram Live. “The album is coming very soon.”

Giving a touching speech at DeLeon’s wedding to her longtime boyfriend Jay Cosme on Friday, the star told her cousin she taught her to “be strong” over the years.

Two weeks before saying “I do,” DeLeon praised Gomez — who also gifted her cousin a wedding dress — for throwing her the “bachelorette party of my dreams.”

While shopping for dresses together in December 2017, DeLeon shared an adorable clip of the cousins posing with an “I Said Yes to the Dress” sign.

“When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!” she wrote.