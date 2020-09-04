SeeHer Story Honors the One and Only Beyoncé in Episode 11

It might be Beyoncé's birthday, but the celebration of the multi-talented singer, director, producer and mother is an everyday occurrence.

Queen Bey has taken the world by storm since she first stepped on the scene, giving women — especially women of color — a powerful role model to look up to.

This week, SeeHer Story honors the icon for her profound accomplishments and passion to empower women to run the world. (Plus, it happens to be her 39th birthday!)

Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE partnered to create the second season of SeeHer Story, a weekly digital video series produced to celebrate various female trailblazers from the past 100 years to today.

Beyoncé Knowles was born on Sept. 4, 1981 in Houston.

Her parents didn't work in the entertainment industry — her mother, Tina, was a hairstylist and her father, Matthew, was a Xerox sales representative.

From a young age, Beyoncé loved to sing, entering and winning her first talent show at just seven years old. Not long after, she started performing with three of her friends. Nine years later, the group — known as Destiny's Child — signed with Columbia Records and made a major mark on the music scene, selling over 40 million records with hits like "Independent Women" and "Survivor."

In 2003, Beyoncé made her solo album debut with Dangerously in Love, which went multi-platinum and earned her five Grammys. One of the awards she took home was for "Crazy in Love," which she recorded with her future husband, Jay Z.

The pair tied the knot in 2008, the same year she released her hit song "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and its iconic music video.

A year later, her icon status was cemented when she performed the National Anthem at President Barack Obama's historic inauguration.

In 2014, a leaked video showed an altercation between her sister, Solange, and Jay Z in an elevator, which fueled rumors of the rapper's infidelity. In response to the drama, Beyoncé rose above and made Lemonade, a visual album to address the allegations and explored themes of Black femininity and empowerment.

The singer is also a fierce advocate for people of color. Her Super Bowl performance in 2013 was a powerful show in support of Black Lives Matter.

When she appeared on the September 2018 issue of Vogue, she chose to work with 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, making him the first Black photographer to shoot the cover of the magazine.

In July, Beyoncé released Black Is King, a visual album and companion piece to The Lion King, the live-action film in which she starred as Nala last summer.

Now streaming on Disney+, Black Is King is a project that celebrates and pays homage to the Black experience. The 85-minute creation offers fans an ornate and uplifting trip through Africa's gorgeous landscape and culture, with the singer (in high fashion!) as their guide.

SeeHer Story will be a regular feature in PEOPLE’s print edition, the weekday morning newsletter Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric and on PeopleTV’s entertainment show, PEOPLE Now.

"SeeHer Story celebrates the important contributions of bold women from the past 100 years who have changed our country forever,” said Couric in a statement. “We hope recognizing them and telling their stories will not only give them their due but will also inspire the next generation of leaders.”