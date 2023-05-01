See Usher Feed Kimora Lee Simmons a Strawberry — 25 Years After She Starred in 'Nice & Slow' Music Video

Simmons starred in Usher's video back in 1998, and paid him a visit at his Las Vegas residency this weekend

By
Published on May 1, 2023 01:35 PM
usher and kimora lee simmons
Usher, Kimora Lee Simmons. Photo: Getty (2)

Kimora Lee Simmons must've reminded Usher of a girl he once knew because, well, she is!

Simmons, 47, was serenaded by the man himself at his My Way residency in Las Vegas this weekend — 25 years after they appeared together in his "Nice & Slow" video.

In clips from the night posted by Simmons' friend Kim Kardashian, Usher, 44, surprises her with an intimate performance of his latest single "Glu," and even feeds her a chocolate-dipped strawberry for added effect.

usher and kimora lee simmons; nice and slow
Vevo

The serenade was certainly "Nice & Slow," as Usher improvised a bit of his new single, singing "I want to feed it to you right now" as he grabbed her hand and held the fruit.

"We had a TIME LAAST NITE," she captioned one of the reposted clips on her own Instagram Story.

Other videos from the night show Simmons, Kardashian, 42, and Kim's sister Khloé jamming out to a few other hits like 2004's "My Boo" and even "Confessions Part II," as L.A. Reid joined in on the fun.

Of course, this wasn't Kardashian's first rodeo at an Usher gig in Vegas. Months ago, the reality star had originally hoped to spend her 42nd birthday, back in October, enjoying Usher's Las Vegas residency show, but dangerous weather conditions spoiled her plans at the time.

As a result, she managed to make it out to Sin City earlier this month to catch Usher in action with her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his now-husband Lucas Gage.

Probably the most exciting moment for Kardashian came when Usher, during a performance of "Superstar," paused to give her a shoutout. "What up Kim, you made it," he said.

Kardashian apparently enjoyed the show so much that she made a promise to her Instagram Story to return soon. "Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," she wrote.

usher and kimora lee simmons;
Kim Kardashian/instagram

Other celebs have been flocking to Usher's Vegas residency over the last few months, including Zendaya and Tom Holland, who were "Caught Up" in a good time at the show last week.

The duo attended My Way at Dolby Live to cap off the week — with Zendaya, 26, sharing a sweet clip of the pair to celebrate on social media.

"When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this," she captioned the video on her Instagram Story. "Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert."

The show marked just one of many during Usher's ongoing Vegas residency — initially launched to celebrate 25 years of his breakthrough sophomore LP My Way.

"I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for," he told GQ of the show. "They've been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

The "Yeah" singer continued: "No really! They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience."

