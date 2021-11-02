See the Tracklist for Adele's Album 30, Which Includes Duet with Chris Stapleton

Fans are getting a taste of Adele's new album to hold them over until its release later this month.

On Monday, the tracklist for 30 was revealed via a listing for Target's exclusive deluxe CD. The standard track list is 12 songs, with an additional three songs listed on the deluxe album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The deluxe version of the album, which is Adele's first since she released 25 in November 2015, includes a version of her latest single, "Easy On Me," with Chris Stapleton.

30 is slated for release Nov. 19. See the entire track list below:

1. Strangers By Nature

2. Easy On Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is A Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can't Be Together

15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)

Adele, Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Last week, the singer announced that she will perform twice in London's Hyde Park in July 2022, her first shows since 2017.

"Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii," Adele wrote with a heart emoji, dropping details on presale ticket information for the July 1 and 2, 2022, shows. Fans can follow the link to a page with the official music video for her new single "Easy on Me." Once there, those interested are able to sign up for Hyde Park presale access, which opened on Thursday at 5 a.m. EST.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The singer kicked off her Adele Live 2016 world tour six years ago, but wrapped early in July 2017, canceling her final two performances at London's Wembley Stadium after hurting her vocal cords, BBC reported.

At the time, Adele said she was "devastated" to have to do so after putting on two of "the biggest and best shows of my life" earlier in the week at Wembley, her June 28, 2017, concert attended by 98,000 — "a stadium record for a U.K. music event," per the outlet.

When announcing 30 to the world earlier this month, Adele said she started working on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.