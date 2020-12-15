"This is my parents' bed and I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters in my room," the teenaged Grammy winner says in the clip

Watch Rare Family Footage of Billie Eilish in First The World’s a Little Blurry Documentary Trailer

Fans are getting a first look at Billie Eilish's upcoming documentary!

On Tuesday, Apple Original Films released the official trailer for Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, based on the hit-making 18-year-old. The film is set to stream via Apple TV+ on Feb. 26.

"The moment you’ve been waiting for is here," the network wrote on Twitter alongside the footage, which shows Eilish in intimate scenes with her family.

Directed by R.J. Cutler (Belushi, The September Issue), the documentary seems to explore the artist's early days and her rise to stardom at just 17 years old.

"This is my parents' bed and I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters in my room," she says with a laugh before her mom hugs her in the video.

Much of the trailer shows footage of Eilish growing up, from old home movies of when the "bad guy" singer was a toddler, to when she finally passes her driving test and purchases her "dream car," a black Dodge Challenger.

"We said, 'We’re getting the car with all the safety bells and whistles,'" her mother tells the camera before Eilish playfully sprays her with a garden hose while she's washing her new ride.

Later on, the trailer follows Eilish as she's on tour. "Are you guys okay?" she asks her fans on stage. "Hey, you guys need to be okay 'cause ya'll are the reason I'm okay."

According to a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary film — first announced last year — made headlines for its reportedly massive $25 million price tag.

Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019, and the songstress swept the Grammys earlier this year, with wins for song of the year, record of the year, best new artist, album of the year and best pop vocal album.

She was the second artist to ever win in all four major categories in one night at the Grammy Awards. Christopher Cross first accomplished the impressive achievement in 1981.

Eilish is now nominated for four awards at the upcoming 2021 Grammys, including best song, best record, best pop solo performance and best song written for visual media.