Sneak a Peek Inside Justin Bieber's New Year's Eve Rehearsals Before Secret Venue Is Revealed

This marks the "Habitual" hitmaker's first show in nearly four years — the undisclosed Los Angeles location is expected to wow fans when it is revealed

It's game time for Justin Bieber.

The pop star, 26, is gearing up for his New Year's Eve performance — marking his first show in nearly four years. The event is set to take place at an undisclosed Los Angeles location on Thursday beginning at 11 p.m. EST.

Bieber has been rehearsing for more than three weeks in preparation for his big night. While the event's location remains a well-kept secret, PEOPLE can confirm that it will be held at an iconic LA venue. The highly anticipated locale reveal is expected to wow fans when it is announced. The "Habitual" hitmaker's practice sessions have taken place on a stage that was designed as an identical replica of the real deal. Bieber says he is thrilled to showcase both his vocal and dance skills after taking a years-long break from music.

The entire crew involved in the show has been required to follow strict COVID-19 safety measures, which entail daily testing to prevent the spread of the virus. Bieber will sing some of his biggest hits of 2020, including "Holy," "Lonely," "Intentions" and fan-favorite "Habitual."

Image zoom Justin Bieber rehearsing | Credit: Courtesy Def Jam Recordings

Audiences can also expect to see his live renditions of more nostalgic bangers including "What Do U Mean," "Sorry" and "Love Yourself." Plus, the singer will drop some special surprises throughout his act. Bieber says performing is one of his favorite aspects of superstardom.

The doting husband further expressed his excitement for his New Year's Eve celebration in a post he shared on his Instagram Sunday. "Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years," he wrote. "Excited to celebrate with you all www.Justinbiebernye.com 📷:@rorykramer."

On Thursday, Bieber shared a sweet photo with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, as they enjoyed a cozy Christmas Eve nestled indoors. The peachy couple were pictured canoodling in front of a Christmas tree. Bieber did not caption his holiday post, but many fans commented and showed adoration for the lovebirds.