See the Eco-Friendly Bike Stars Like Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie Can't Get Enough Of

Sofia Richie's summer may be "canceled," but she's still having some fun while keeping fit.

Last month, the model posted a photo of herself riding a Super73 electric bike on the beach during an outing with boyfriend Scott Disick — and her ride of choice has been a popular one with Hollywood's A-listers.

Stars like Will Smith, Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Madonna, Lil Nas X and more have all been spotted having some fun with the eco-friendly bike, and the company's co-founder tells PEOPLE they try to "promote creativity" with their product.

"We're proud to design unique electric bikes that fit our riders' lifestyles. We don't conform to traditional bicycle design, and as a result creators like Will Smith, Lil Nas X, Madonna and Post Malone choose to ride with us," says co-founder Michael Cannavo. "Being unique and original has given us the platform to promote creativity, adventure and individuality in an increasingly corporate world."