Second Person Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died on Monday after being hospitalized due to a crowd crush outside a London concert last week

By Staff Author
Published on December 20, 2022 02:47 PM
Gaby Hutchinson
Gaby Hutchinson. Photo: Metropolitan Police

A second person has died following a crowd crush outside a London concert venue last week, where Nigerian singer Asake was set to perform.

Gaby Hutchinson, a 23-year-old security guard at the O2 Brixton Academy who was working Thursday died on Monday after spending the weekend in the hospital, Metropolitan Police announced.

"It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby's family at this unimaginably difficult time," Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said in a press release.

According to the release, a 21-year-old woman remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The scene outside Brixton Academy Crowd crush at Asake concert, O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Per police, detectives are "working hard to establish what exactly happened on Thursday night" as the investigation is "large and complex."

O2 Brixton Academy also shared a statement Monday night on Twitter.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with Gaby Hutchinson's family and friends," the statement read. "We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation."

Meanwhile, Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old mother of two died on Saturday morning.

A statement from Ikumelo's family, shared by police, read that she was a nursing graduate and "an adorable mother of two children who loved working with kids."

"She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness and love," the family continued. "Her parents call her Tosin [short for Oluwatosin] meaning 'Lord is Worthy'."

Authorities were called to the venue around 9:35 p.m. local time Thursday night during the Asake performance, "following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets," per a previous press release by the police department. Video from the incident surfacing online showed several people pushing toward the front of the venue and asking for the doors to be opened. Some in the crowd could be heard screaming.

Other clips from the night showed police officers using force against attendees, which Metro Police said they were aware of. In one video, an officer can be seen apparently pushing a woman down steps. "I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident," Met Police Gold Commander Ade Adelekan said at the time, calling it an "extremely upsetting incident."

"Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions," Adelekan continued. "The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including body-worn video footage from the officers at the scene. In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location."

Asake, who stopped his show 10 minutes into the set Thursday, previously shared a statement to his Instagram, writing that his "heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort." On Saturday, he sent his "sincerest condolences" to Ikumelo's loved ones in an updated post, adding that he had already spoken with her family and will continue to do so.

"I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening," he wrote. "My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately [led] to Rebecca's passing. If you have any relevant information, please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police."

London Mayer Sadiq Khan wrote in a Tweet Monday that he was "devastated by the death of Gabrielle Hutchinson, the second life to be lost following the appalling events." He also previously shared his condolences for Ikumelo's family.

He continued, "On behalf of all Londoners, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loves ones at this extremely difficult time."

